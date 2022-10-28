AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Final Phase Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) final phase seat allotment result today on 28th October 2022. Candidates can check the AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 for final phase at cets.eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates will have to use their hall ticket number and date of birth to download the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2022 letter. All the candidates who have been allotted AP EAMCET seats will have to self report as well as report at their respective colleges on or before 31st October 2022.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Final Phase - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Final Phase?

Candidates who have been allotted seats under AP EAMCET counselling for round 2 can download their allotment letter and report to the allotted institute to complete the admission process. They will have to use their login credentials to download the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling seat allotment result. Check steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AP EAMCET - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Download Final Phase Allotment letter and Self reporting link.

3rd Step - On the new page, login with EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

4th Step - The AP EAMCET allotment result for final phase will appear on the screen.

Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2022

Candidates will have to go to the allotted colleges along with the AP EAMCET seat allotment letter and documents with the partial admission fees. Check below the list of documents required for admission -

AP EAMCET Rank Card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

Counselling payment fee receipt

Certificate and Marks Memo of class 10th and 12th

A valid photo ID proof

Domicile certificate

NCC/CAP/Sports/Minority Certificates (if any)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (if applicable)

