TS ICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Final Phase Releases, Download at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the result of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)2022 seat allotment result for final phase today on 28th October. Candidates can check their TS ICET counselling seat allotment list in online mode at the official website - tsicet.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the final phase of TS ICET counselling 2022 have to download their allotment letter before going for reporting. Only those who qualified in the entrance exam were eligible to apply for the TS ICET counselling process.

TS ICET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check TS ICET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Final Phase?

The Telangana ICET seat allotment final phase result can be checked in online mode at the official website. Candidates can download the allotment order from the candidate portal by using the ROC form number, TSICET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth. Check the steps to know how to download the TS ICET seat allotment result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - tsicet.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the tab - Candidate Login.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter - login ID, hall ticket number, password, date of birth and enter value.

4th Step - Now, click on the sign-in button, given below the login window.

5th Step - The TS ICET allotment result for final phase will be displayed.

What After the Release of TS ICET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022?

All the candidates who have been allotted seats will have to self-report on the official website by 30th October 2022. They will also have to pay their tuition fees. Also, the last date to report to the allotted colleges is 31st October 2022. After the final phase, TSCHE will start with the spot admissions for Telangana ICET counselling. Spot admissions will be conducted for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges in Telangana.

