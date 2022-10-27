IGNOU July Registration 2022 for UG, PG Courses Extended Again, Apply Till 31 Oct at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date of IGNOU July 2022 registration for all the courses till 31st October 2022. The candidates can apply online for the UG, PG courses on the official website of the university at ignou.ac.in. Also, the admission process for certificate and semester-based programmes is closed for July 2022 admission cycle.

As per the official notice, it has been stated that - “The last date of fresh admission for PG and UG programme online and ODL mode except certificate and semester based programme has been extended till October 10, 2022.” Earlier, the last date of IGNOU registration for the July 2022 session was 27th October.

IGNOU July Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for IGNOU July Session 2022?

Candidates can fill up the IGNOU July session registration form Iin online mode at the official website - ignou.ac.in. Without paying the fees, the registration form will not be accepted. The IGNOU registration fee can be paid online via debit card, credit card or net banking. They can go through the steps to know how to register for IGNOU July session 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - IGNOU Admission 2022.

3rd Step - If not registered, go for New Registration tab and enter the required details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill up the IGNOU 2022 admission form.

5th Step - Upload the specified documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form.

To apply for the IGNOU UG and PG programmes online, candidates must upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any) are required at the time of applying online.

IGNOU July Registration 2022 Details

Candidates must fill out the IGNOU registration form 2022 to get admission in various undergraduate, diploma, advanced diploma, certificate and postgraduate programmes offered at Indira Gandhi National Open University.

All the details mentioned in the IGNOU registration form should be cross-checked during the application and verification processes. It is necessary to notify IGNOU officials within the stipulated time frame about the discrepancy.

