AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Registration For MPC Stream Begins Tomorrow, Check List Of Documents Here

AP EAPCET Counselling 2023: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will begin the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling registrations for the MPC stream tomorrow. The registrations will open on November 1, 2023 and will continue until November 8, 2023. Candidates eligible to register for the counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration and choice filling process.

The link for students to complete the registration is available on the official website. The window for students to enter the choices for the allotment round will open on November 10, 2023. Students have time to enter their choices for allotment until November 12, 2023. The allotment result based on the choices entered will be released on November 14, 2023.

AP EAPCET 2023 counselling registration and choice filling link will be available on the official counselling website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also complete the registration and application process through the direct link given here.

AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Notification - Click Here

Documents Required for AP EAPCET MPC Stream Counselling

When applying for the AP EAPCET counselling process students are required to upload documents in the application form for verification. The verification of the documents will be conducted from November 8 to 9, 2023. Check the list of documents required for admission below.

AP EAPCET 2023 rank card

AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket

Memorandum of marks (Inter M.P.C or its equivalent)

SSC certificate

Transfer certificate ( T.C)

Study certificate from VI to Intermediate

EWS certificate

Residence certificate

Andhra Pradesh residence certificate

Integrated community certificate (BC/ST/SC)

Income certificate of parents from all sources

Local status certificate

AP EAPCET Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date online payment of processing fee November 1 to 8, 2023 Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centers November 8 to 9, 2023 Exercising the web-options by the registered and eligible candidates November 10 to 12, 2023 Change of options for the candidates November 12, 2023 Allotment of seats November 14, 2023 Self-reporting and reporting at college Nove,ber 15 to 16, 2023

