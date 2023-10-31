  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Registration For MPC Stream Begins Tomorrow, Check List Of Documents Here

AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Registration For MPC Stream Begins Tomorrow, Check List Of Documents Here

EAPCET MPC stream counselling registrations to begin on November 1, 2023. Eligible candidates can check the list of documents required and the counselling schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 10:31 IST
AP EAPCET MPC stream counselling
AP EAPCET MPC stream counselling

AP EAPCET Counselling 2023: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will begin the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling registrations for the MPC stream tomorrow. The registrations will open on November 1, 2023 and will continue until November 8, 2023. Candidates eligible to register for the counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration and choice filling process.

The link for students to complete the registration is available on the official website. The window for students to enter the choices for the allotment round will open on November 10, 2023. Students have time to enter their choices for allotment until November 12, 2023. The allotment result based on the choices entered will be released on November 14, 2023.

AP EAPCET 2023 counselling registration and choice filling link will be available on the official counselling website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also complete the registration and application process through the direct link given here.

AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Notification - Click Here

Documents Required for AP EAPCET MPC Stream Counselling 

When applying for the AP EAPCET counselling process students are required to upload documents in the application form for verification. The verification of the documents will be conducted from November 8 to 9, 2023. Check the list of documents required for admission below.  

  • AP EAPCET 2023 rank card
  • AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket
  • Memorandum of marks (Inter M.P.C or its equivalent)
  • SSC certificate 
  • Transfer certificate ( T.C)
  • Study certificate from VI to Intermediate
  • EWS certificate 
  • Residence certificate 
  • Andhra Pradesh residence certificate
  • Integrated community certificate (BC/ST/SC)
  • Income certificate of parents from all sources
  • Local status certificate

AP EAPCET Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

online payment of processing fee

November 1 to 8, 2023

Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centers

November 8 to 9, 2023

Exercising the web-options by the registered and eligible candidates

November 10 to 12, 2023

Change of options for the candidates

November 12, 2023

Allotment of seats

November 14, 2023

Self-reporting and reporting at college

Nove,ber 15 to 16, 2023

 

Also Read: Punjab NEET UG 2023 Second Extended Stray Vacancy Counselling Today, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023