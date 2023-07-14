  1. Home
AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registration Starts, Check Fees, Schedule, Steps to Register Here

AP ECET 2023: APSCHE has started the registrations for AP ECET counselling 2023 today, July 14. Qualified APECET candidates can register through the official website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 14, 2023 10:42 IST
AP ECET 2023: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the counselling registration process for AP ECET 2023 today, July 14, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the APECET entrance exam 2023 can register themselves by filling out the counselling registration form through the official website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the AP ECET counselling applications is July 17, 2023. All the qualified and eligible candidates of APECET 2023 are informed that a detailed notification regarding the counselling process will be issued soon.

AP ECET Counselling 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP ECET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the web-based counselling for AP ECET 2023 can check the counselling schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Candidate registration for APECET counselling

July 14 to 17, 2023

Online Verification Of Uploaded Certificates at

Notified Help Line Centres (HLCS)

July 17 to 20, 2023

Exercising the Web Options by the registered

and eligible Candidates

July 19 to 21, 2023

Change of Options for the candidates

July 22, 2023

Release of seat allotments

July 25, 2023

Self-Reporting and Reporting at college

July 25 to 30, 2023

Commencement of classwork

August 1, 2023

Check the official notice here

AP ECET Counselling 2023 Fees

In order to complete the registrations, candidates need to submit the prescribed registration fee given below:

Category 

Amount

OC/BC category

Rs 1200

SC/ST category

Rs 600

How to register for AP ECET 2023 counselling online?

Candidates who have passed the APECET exam 2023 and are applying for the web counselling for the seats available in various engineering colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh (including both university and private) for the academic session 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of APECET: ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate's registration

Step 3: Now, enter all the details such as hall ticket number and date of birth in the given space

Step 4: The candidate's registration form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and do the required changes if needed

Step 6: Make the payment of the counselling registration fee

Step 7: Download the counselling registration confirmation page and save it for future use

