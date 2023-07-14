AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registration Starts, Check Fees, Schedule, Steps to Register Here

AP ECET 2023: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the counselling registration process for AP ECET 2023 today, July 14, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the APECET entrance exam 2023 can register themselves by filling out the counselling registration form through the official website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the AP ECET counselling applications is July 17, 2023. All the qualified and eligible candidates of APECET 2023 are informed that a detailed notification regarding the counselling process will be issued soon.

AP ECET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the web-based counselling for AP ECET 2023 can check the counselling schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Candidate registration for APECET counselling July 14 to 17, 2023 Online Verification Of Uploaded Certificates at Notified Help Line Centres (HLCS) July 17 to 20, 2023 Exercising the Web Options by the registered and eligible Candidates July 19 to 21, 2023 Change of Options for the candidates July 22, 2023 Release of seat allotments July 25, 2023 Self-Reporting and Reporting at college July 25 to 30, 2023 Commencement of classwork August 1, 2023

AP ECET Counselling 2023 Fees

In order to complete the registrations, candidates need to submit the prescribed registration fee given below:

Category Amount OC/BC category Rs 1200 SC/ST category Rs 600

How to register for AP ECET 2023 counselling online?

Candidates who have passed the APECET exam 2023 and are applying for the web counselling for the seats available in various engineering colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh (including both university and private) for the academic session 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of APECET: ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate's registration

Step 3: Now, enter all the details such as hall ticket number and date of birth in the given space

Step 4: The candidate's registration form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and do the required changes if needed

Step 6: Make the payment of the counselling registration fee

Step 7: Download the counselling registration confirmation page and save it for future use

