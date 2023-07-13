OJEE Counselling Registration 2023 for BTech ends on July 15, round 1 allotment result on July 19

OJEE Counselling 2023: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will end the counselling registration window of OJEE on July 15, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counselling process online at ojee.nic.in. Along with the registration, the choice locking window will also close on July 15, 2023, for BTech/B.Arch/B.Plan/Int M.Sc OJEE counselling 2023.

As per the schedule, the choice locking facility will commence on July 14, 2023, and reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to 18, 2023. Based on that, the officials will release the OJEE seat allotment result for round 1 on July 19, 2023.

OJEE Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

OJEE Counselling 2023 Round 1 Dates

Candidates participating in the round 1 OJEE counselling can check below the seat allotment result and other important dates:

Events Dates Last date to register and OJEE choice locking July 15, 2023 by 11:59 PM Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats July 16 to 18, 2023 by 5 PM OJEE seat allotment result for round 1 July 19, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1)/ Exercise Freeze/ Float option July 19 to 23, 2023 Last day to respond to query round 1 July 25, 2023 Withdrawal of seats/Exit from seat allocation process (Once fee paid will be eligible for withdraw, if wish to exit from the counselling process) July 20 to 25, 2023

How to register for OJEE Counselling 2023?

The registration for the counselling round can be done online. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on OJEE counselling registration link available on the home page

Step 3: Register and login to the account

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of counselling fees

Step 5: Submit the form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Also Read: OJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result Released, Know How to Check Here