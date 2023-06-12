  1. Home
AP ECET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, JNTU to NOT Conduct Two Exams this Year

AP ECET Hall tickets 2023 have been released on June 12, 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam will be held on June 20, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 12, 2023 16:17 IST
AP ECET Hall Ticket 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, KAKINADA has released the admit cards for AP ECET 2023 today: June 12, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can access the hall tickets on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They have to enter the required credentials to download the AP ECET Hall Ticket 2023.

According to the official website, the exam will not be conducted for ceramic technology and B.Sc Mathematics. The official statement reads, “The ECET-2023 Exam for CERAMIC Technology and B.Sc(Mathematics) will not be conducted due to the receipt of less number of Applications. The ranks will be issued as per the marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Provided that the student must fill the marks declaration form within 10th of July 2023”.

AP ECET Hall Ticket Download 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

As per the official schedule, the AP ECET 2023 exam is going to be held on June 20, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission into 2nd year-level Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc.(Mathematics)can appear in the examination. 

AP ECET Notification 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

AP ECET 2023 Important Dates

Aspirants can have a glance at the following table to know about the important events and their dates.

Particulars

Dates

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2023 release date

June 12, 2023

AP ECET exam date 

June 20, 2023

Release of Preliminary Key

June 23, 2023

Deadline for raising objections against preliminary key

June 25, 2023

Steps for AP ECET Hall Ticket Download 2023

Paid applicants can go to the official website of APSCHE to get their admission ticket. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download it-

Step 1: Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Download hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter registration number, hall ticket no., and DOB

Step 4: AP ECET Hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take multiple printouts for exam purposes

 
