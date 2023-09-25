  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP ICET Counselling 2023 Document Verification Process Last Date Today, Web Options From Sept 26

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Document Verification Process Last Date Today, Web Options From Sept 26

AP ICET Counselling 2023: APSCHE will close the document verification process for the AP ICET counselling today: September 25, 2023. Candidates can verify their relevant certificates at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 25, 2023 10:42 IST
AP ICET Counselling 2023
AP ICET Counselling 2023

AP ICET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the document verification process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 counselling today: September 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can verify their relevant certificates through the official website  - icet-sche.aptonline.in

As per the revised schedule, the exercise of web options will start from September 26 to 29, 2023. The change of web options will be done on September 30, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result for the phase 1 counselling on October 3, 2023. Candidates can report to their allotted colleges after 1st phase of counselling on October 4, 2023. The commencement of class work will begin on October 4, 2023. 

ICET Counselling Dates 2023 AP

Candidates can check the revised schedule of the AP ICET counselling phase 1 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Verification process for the uploaded certificates 

September 25, 2023

Web option entry 

September 26 to 29, 2023

Changes in web option entry

September 30, 2023

Seat allotment list

October 3, 2023

Reporting to colleges after the first phase of counselling

October 4, 2023

Commencement of Class Work

October 4, 2023

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Documents Required For Verification

Candidates are required to verify the below-given documents for the AP ICET counselling 2023 phase 1 in online mode.

  • AP ICET-2023 Hall Ticket
  • AP ICET-2023 Rank Card
  • Transfer certificate 
  • Degree Marks Memos/Consolidated marks memo
  • Degree Provisional Certificate
  • Intermediate Marks Memo/Diploma Marks memo
  • SSC or its equivalent Marks memo
  • Study Certificates from Class IX to Degree
  • Residence Certificate 
  • Residence certificate
  • Latest valid Income Certificate or Ration Card issued by the competent authority
  • Caste Certificate 
  • Economically weaker section (EWS) certificate (if any)
  • Local status certificate (if any)

Also Read: MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations For Round 3 Ends Today at mcc.nic.in, Seat Allotment On Sept 28
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023