AP ICET Counselling 2023 Document Verification Process Last Date Today, Web Options From Sept 26

AP ICET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the document verification process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 counselling today: September 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can verify their relevant certificates through the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in

As per the revised schedule, the exercise of web options will start from September 26 to 29, 2023. The change of web options will be done on September 30, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result for the phase 1 counselling on October 3, 2023. Candidates can report to their allotted colleges after 1st phase of counselling on October 4, 2023. The commencement of class work will begin on October 4, 2023.

ICET Counselling Dates 2023 AP

Candidates can check the revised schedule of the AP ICET counselling phase 1 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Verification process for the uploaded certificates September 25, 2023 Web option entry September 26 to 29, 2023 Changes in web option entry September 30, 2023 Seat allotment list October 3, 2023 Reporting to colleges after the first phase of counselling October 4, 2023 Commencement of Class Work October 4, 2023

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Documents Required For Verification

Candidates are required to verify the below-given documents for the AP ICET counselling 2023 phase 1 in online mode.

AP ICET-2023 Hall Ticket

AP ICET-2023 Rank Card

Transfer certificate

Degree Marks Memos/Consolidated marks memo

Degree Provisional Certificate

Intermediate Marks Memo/Diploma Marks memo

SSC or its equivalent Marks memo

Study Certificates from Class IX to Degree

Residence Certificate

Latest valid Income Certificate or Ration Card issued by the competent authority

Caste Certificate

Economically weaker section (EWS) certificate (if any)

Local status certificate (if any)

