  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Announced, Know when to register, check notice here

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Announced, Know when to register, check notice here

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 OUT: APSCHE has released the dates for Andhra Pradesh ICET counselling registration in local newspapers. Qualified candidates in the entrance exam complete their AP ICET counselling registration between September 8 to 14, 2023 at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Check notice image here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 7, 2023 10:41 IST
AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Announced
AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Announced

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling registration dates in the local newspaper. As per the schedule, the AP ICET counselling 2023 registration will begin from tomorrow: September 08, 2023. Candidates can register for Manabadi ICET online at the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in.  

The complete schedule of the counselling will be announced soon. The AP ICET counselling process will be held in online mode only. Candidates ranking from first to last will be eligible to participate in the AP ICET counselling 2023. They must follow instructions/guidelines for the AP ICET web counselling process, once available. 

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Dates 

The dates provided below have been mentioned as per the local newspaper of Andhra Pradesh. The complete schedule is expected to be announced soon, till then candidates can check the AP ICET counselling registration dates: 

Events

Dates

AP ICET Counselling registration starts

September 8, 2023

Last date to register for Manabadi ICET

September 14, 2023

Certificate verification as per the rank secured

To be notified

Change web options

To be notified

AP ICET Seat Allotment Result

To be notified

Self-reporting and reporting at college 

To be notified

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Notified in Local Newspaper 

APSCHE has released the notification for AP ICET counselling registration dates and other information in newspapers. The official website for AP ICET counselling icet-sche.aptonline.in will be updated soon today. It has also been mentioned that the detailed information and notification will be released on the official website. 

AP ICET Web Counselling 2023 Registration Fees 

Along with the registration dates, the officials have also notified about the fees.  All the candidates from first to last rank can pay the processing fee from the date of registration. They have to enter the AP ICET 2023 hall ticket number and rank to pay the processing fee via Credit card, Debit card or Net Banking. Check category-wise fees below: 

Categories

Fees 

OC/BC

Rs.1200

SC/ST/PH

Rs.600

Also Read: KCET 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Download UGCET List at kea.kar.nic.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023