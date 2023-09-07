AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Announced, Know when to register, check notice here

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling registration dates in the local newspaper. As per the schedule, the AP ICET counselling 2023 registration will begin from tomorrow: September 08, 2023. Candidates can register for Manabadi ICET online at the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in.

The complete schedule of the counselling will be announced soon. The AP ICET counselling process will be held in online mode only. Candidates ranking from first to last will be eligible to participate in the AP ICET counselling 2023. They must follow instructions/guidelines for the AP ICET web counselling process, once available.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Dates

The dates provided below have been mentioned as per the local newspaper of Andhra Pradesh. The complete schedule is expected to be announced soon, till then candidates can check the AP ICET counselling registration dates:

Events Dates AP ICET Counselling registration starts September 8, 2023 Last date to register for Manabadi ICET September 14, 2023 Certificate verification as per the rank secured To be notified Change web options To be notified AP ICET Seat Allotment Result To be notified Self-reporting and reporting at college To be notified

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Notified in Local Newspaper

APSCHE has released the notification for AP ICET counselling registration dates and other information in newspapers. The official website for AP ICET counselling icet-sche.aptonline.in will be updated soon today. It has also been mentioned that the detailed information and notification will be released on the official website.

AP ICET Web Counselling 2023 Registration Fees

Along with the registration dates, the officials have also notified about the fees. All the candidates from first to last rank can pay the processing fee from the date of registration. They have to enter the AP ICET 2023 hall ticket number and rank to pay the processing fee via Credit card, Debit card or Net Banking. Check category-wise fees below:

Categories Fees OC/BC Rs.1200 SC/ST/PH Rs.600

