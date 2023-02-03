AP Inter Exam 2023 Instructions for Recounting and Re-verification Released, Check Details Here

AP Inter Exam 2023 Important Instructions: As per the latest news, the Andhra Pradesh Board has released the AP Inter Exam 2023 important instructions in a PDF file on the official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in. The PDF focuses on the provision for Recounting and supply of copy-cum-Re-Verification of valued answer scripts. Candidates who are satisfied with their AP Inter Exam 2023 results can opt for recounting and verification as per the instructions prescribed by the authorities.

According to the directives, candidates who remain unsatisfied with their marks can visit the official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in, and apply for recounting by paying a non-refundable amount. Thus, candidates opt for recounting only if they are sure about their marks. They can check the recounting and re-verification instructions posted by the Andhra Pradesh board below.

AP Inter Exam 2023 Important Instructions for Recounting and Re-verification

The instructions have been posted by the AP Board regarding recounting re-verification after the release of the AP Inter Exam 2023 Results. Candidates must read all the instructions carefully.

The provision for Recounting, supply of copy-cum-Re-Verification of valued answer scripts is available for candidates. Those who wish to avail these facilities have to pay online, an amount of INR 260/- (Rupees Two hundred and Sixty only) per paper for Recounting

For Copy-cum-Re-verification of answer book, they have to pay Rs.1300/- (Rupees One thousand and Three Hundred only) per paper, through https://bie.ap.gov.in by selecting "Re-verification of Valued Answer Scripts & supply of Scanned Copy" in students Services.

Candidates will have to pay the required fee at these centers and must enter the Hall-Ticket Number, Date of Birth as recorded in SSC, SSC Hall-Ticket No. and the subjects they intend to apply for Recounting or Copy-cum-Re-verification. The details of the candidates will appear on the screen. Candidates have to enter their complete Address and Mobile No. and e-mail ID.

Candidates should take a printout and give the application only to the respective principal of their Jr Colleges duly appending their signature and photo. They shall not send the applications for Recounting /Re-verification either to the RIO office or BIE Head office directly or by post.

The authorities will not accept the request after the deadline under any circumstances. The online service will be stopped after the last date and no further extension will be provided.

The sum paid for Recounting/Photo copy-cum-Re-Verification will not be refunded in any case. The candidate has to download their Answer book(s) from https://bie.an.gm.in website by entering the transaction ID while submitting the application.

Candidates must note that the Re-Verification will be done as per the Scheme of Valuation on only those answers which are either unvalued or awarded ZERO by the Examiner.

Moreover, the Pass Certificate cum-Memo of Marks of the candidates will be delivered to the Principals of the colleges, Candidates are directed to receive the same from the Principals of the Colleges who issued admit cards to them.

Any discrepancy in the Pass Certificate and Memo of Marks should be brought to the notice of the Board through the Principals within 1 month from the date of publication of the results, otherwise, Board will not take any responsibility for the non-release of results.

Candidates can visit the official website of the AP Board i.e. bie.ap.gov.in or contact the school authorities for the same.

