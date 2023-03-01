AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for 2nd Year Practical Exams Released, Download at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has released the AP Inter practical exam hall tickets 2023 for 2nd year in online mode. Students can download the AP Inter hall ticket 2023 for 2nd-year practical exams at bieap.apcfss.in. They will have to use their Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2023 Roll No./ First Year Hall-Ticket No./Aadhar No to download their AP Inter hall ticket 2023 for 2nd year practical exams.

Without carrying the AP Inter exam hall tickets 2023, students will not be allowed in the exam centre. As per the official schedule released, the AP Inter Practical exams will be conducted from February 26 to March 7, 2023. Also, the AP inter exam for 1st year will be conducted from March 15 to April 3 whereas 2nd year inter exam will be held from March 16 to April 4, 2023.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for Practical Exam - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP Inter Exam Dates 2023

Events Dates AP Inter Hall Tickets for Practical Exams March 1, 2023 AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Exam February 26 to March 7, 2023

How To Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for 2nd-Year Practical Exam?

The AP Inter 2nd-year practical exams will be conducted in two sessions – forenoon session from 9 AM to 12 Noon and Afternoon session from 2 to 5 PM. To appear for the exam, students need to download their AP Inter hall ticket by following the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - Download Practical Hall Tickets March 2023.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter - Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2023 Roll No./ First Year Hall-Ticket No./Aadhar No.

5th Step - AP Inter Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download and take a printout for future references.

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 for the Theory Examinations

As per the announced dates, the AP inter exam for 1st year will be conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, whereas 2nd year inter exam will be held from March 16 to April 4, 2023. The hall ticket of AP Inter 1st, 2nd year will be released by March at bie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter hall ticket 2023 will be issued for regular as well as private students. To download the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year admit card, the respective school heads have to use the required credentials in the login window.

