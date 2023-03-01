Tamil Nadu HS Hall Tickets 2023 Releases for Private Candidates, Download at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu HS Hall Ticket 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the TN HS exam hall tickets for the first and second-year private candidates. They can download their Tamil Nadu HS hall tickets 2023 at dge.tn.gov.in. They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download Tamil Nadu HS hall tickets 2023.

Those who are appearing for TN HS exams in March-April 2023 must carry their admit card or else they will not be allowed to appear in the exam centre. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu +2 examinations for the academic year 2023 will be conducted from March 13 to April 3.

Tamil Nadu HS Hall Ticket 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Tamil Nadu HS Hall Ticket 2023?

Private candidates can download their admit card of TN Higher Secondary from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Tamil Nadu HS Hall Ticket 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - dge.tn.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on hall tickets tab.

3rd Step - On the next page, click on - hall ticket download link for private candidates.

4th Step - Log in with application number and date of birth.

5th Step - Submit and download the TN HS admit card. Take a printout for future use.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Tamil Nadu HS Hall Ticket 2023?

It is expected that TN first and second year admit card will have the following details -

Names of the candidate

Registration number

Application number

Venue of the exam centre

Exam centre

Exam dates

Exam guidelines

Things to carry

