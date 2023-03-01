RBSE 10th, 12th Exam on April 3 Postponed, Check Revised Dates Here

RBSE Exam Date Revised: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has revised the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam dates. It must be noted that changes have been made to only one examination. As per the revised datesheet, the Rajasthan board has postponed the exams to be conducted on April 3, 2023.

As per the revised schedule, the exam which was scheduled for April 3, 2023, will now be conducted on April 4, 2023. The exam has been postponed as April 3 will be observed as Mahavir Jayanti. Students must note that the remaining exams will be conducted as per schedule.

Rajasthan Board will be conducting the Computer Science and Informatic Practices for the Class 10 students and Mathematics for the class 12 students on April 4, 223. The Rajasthan board class 10 exams will be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023, and the Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 16 to April 11, 2023.

RBSE 10th 12th Admit Card 2023

Since the Rajasthan Board exams are scheduled to begin on March 9, 2023, it is expected that the board will release the 10th and 12th admit card in the coming weeks. Candidates appearing for the RBSE 10th and 12th Exams will be able to collect their admit card from their respective schools.

School authorities will be able to download the RBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card from the link available on the official website of the board after which it will be distributed among the students.

