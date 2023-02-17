    AP Inter Practical Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Check Schedule and Guidelines Here

    AP Inter Practical Exam Dates 2023: BIEAP has released the AP IPE March 2023 practical exam dates at bie.ap.gov.in. As per the time table,  the AP Inter practical exam will commence from Feb 20, 2023 for vocational subjects. Check dates and guidelines here 

    Updated: Feb 17, 2023 16:40 IST
    AP Inter Practical Exam Dates 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter 2023 practical exam dates along with guidelines. Students can check and download the AP Inter practical exam dates 2023 from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. According to the dates released, the AP Inter Practical Exams will be conducted between February 26 and March 7, 2023. 

    AP Inter practical exam 2023 for the forenoon session will be held from 9 am to 12 Noon whereas the afternoon session will be conducted from 2 to 5 PM. As per the notice released, the AP Inter practical exam 2023 will be conducted on all days including Sunday. Also, the AP Inter exams for 2nd year will be conducted between March 16 and April 4, 2023.

    AP Inter Practical Exam Dates 2023 

    Days and Subjects 

    Dates 

    1st day to 5th day (5 days)

    February 26 to March 2, 2023

    6th day to 10th day (5 days)

    March 3 to 7, 2023

    1st day to 10th day (10 days)

    February 26 to March 7, 2023

    Geography practical exam

    March 3 to 7, 2023

    AP Inter Practical Exam Date 2023 Notice

    The official notice states - “The commencement of practical Examinations varies from one centre to another centre depending on the number of days required for completion of the practical examination in that centre as per the Practical Batches and Time Table communicated by the Board. The actual date of commencement of Andhra Pradesh Board Practical Examinations 2023 will be intimate.” 

    Check AP Inter Practical Exam 2023 Notice - Here 

    AP Inter Practical Exam 2023 Guidelines for Examiners 

    • The AP practical exam dates for each centre have been prepared by the Board of Intermediate Education. A copy of the practical batches and dates should be displayed on the Notice Board of the college so that the students do not miss any exam.
    • The original and duplicate award sheets with register numbers of candidates appearing for AP Inter practical examinations in February 2023 will be given to them. 
    • Also, the actual dates and timings of AP Inter practical examinations will be intimated to respective colleges for communicating the same to the students in advance. 
    • The students can not change their batch. However, for valid reasons, the principal chief superintendent will report these cases to the District Examination committee.
    • If 25% of the students of any college secure 100% marks in AP Inter practical exams, then the officials will take measures for re-verification. 
    • The BIE, AP may re-verify the answer scripts of those who secure 27 to 30 marks in AP Inter practical exams 2023 and action will be taken, if any erratic valuation is noticed at any stage. 

