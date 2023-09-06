AP OAMDC 2023-24 Phase 2 Registrations Extended; Apply at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

AP OAMDC 2023-24 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date for the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) to September 7, 2023. As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can now register on the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. They can also get the direct link to apply here.

Previously, the deadline to apply was September 1 and candidates had to exercise web options on September 4, 2023. AP OAMDC 2023 phase 2 seat allotment result was scheduled on September 12, 2023. Candidates belonging to OC and BC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 and 300 respectively. Whereas, SC and ST candidates must pay Rs 200 for registration.

AP OAMDC 2023-24 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

AP OAMDC Registration CLICK HERE

Steps for AP OAMDC 2023-24 Registration?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the application and fee payment link available on the homepage

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

AP OAMDC 2023-24: Check List of Documents Required

The mandatory files are mentioned below:

Class 10 Marksheet

Class 12 Marksheet

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Study certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate

Residence Certificate

Integrated community certificate

Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father or mother

Also Read: DU SOL Admission 2023 Last Date to Apply Extended for UG, PG Programmes; Check Revised Schedule