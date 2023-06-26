AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Apply Till July 5

AP OAMDC Registration 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date to apply for Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC). Now, candidates can apply till July 5, 2023, on the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. They can check out the registration steps and AP OAMDC schedule here.

AP OAMDC counselling is conducted for admissions to general UG programmes offered by degree colleges in the state. Students who have passed the Class 12 or Intermediate exam can participate. Candidates from OC and BC categories have to pay Rs 400 and Rs 300 as the application fee, respectively. While those belonging to SC, and ST candidates must pay Rs 200.

According to the revised dates, candidates will be able to exercise web options entry from July 7, 2023. The seat allotment result will be out on July 16, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges on July 17, 2023.

AP OAMDC Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is provided below:

AP OAMDC 2023 Registration Official Link Click Here

AP OAMDC 2023 Schedule

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Event Dates AP OAMDC Registration 2023 June 19 to July 5 Verification of special category documents June 21 to June 23 Opening of Help Centres for verification of certificates June 22 Exercising web options July 7 to July 12 Seat allotment result July 16 Reporting to college, start of classes July 17

How to Apply for AP OAMDC 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for OAMDC by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Complete the AP OAMDC registration 2023

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload relevant documents

Step 4: Pay the required fee and submit

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

