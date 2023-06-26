  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Apply Till July 5

AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Apply Till July 5

AP OAMDC Registration 2023 last date has been extended to July 5, 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. Check the steps to register here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 26, 2023 16:07 IST
AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Extended
AP OAMDC Registration 2023 Extended

AP OAMDC Registration 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date to apply for Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC). Now, candidates can apply till July 5, 2023, on the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. They can check out the registration steps and AP OAMDC schedule here.

AP OAMDC counselling is conducted for admissions to general UG programmes offered by degree colleges in the state. Students who have passed the Class 12 or Intermediate exam can participate. Candidates from OC and BC categories have to pay Rs 400 and Rs 300 as the application fee, respectively. While those belonging to SC, and ST candidates must pay Rs 200.

According to the revised dates, candidates will be able to exercise web options entry from July 7, 2023. The seat allotment result will be out on July 16, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges on July 17, 2023. 

AP OAMDC Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is provided below:

AP OAMDC 2023 Registration Official Link

Click Here

AP OAMDC 2023 Schedule

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Event

Dates

AP OAMDC Registration 2023

June 19 to July 5

Verification of special category documents

June 21 to June 23

Opening of Help Centres for verification of certificates

June 22

Exercising web options

July 7 to July 12

Seat allotment result

July 16

Reporting to college, start of classes

July 17

How to Apply for AP OAMDC 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for OAMDC by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Complete the AP OAMDC registration 2023

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload relevant documents

Step 4: Pay the required fee and submit

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Also Read: BHU UG Registrations 2023 Closes Today, Check Documents Required Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023