AP PGCET 2022 Exam Schedule released at cets.apsche.gov.in, Check Exam Details Here

    Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for the AP PGCET 2022 examinations. Students who have applied for the entrance exam can check the schedule here. 

    Updated: Aug 23, 2022 12:18 IST
    Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for the AP PGCET 2022 examinations. According to the dates provided, the AP PGCET 2022 exams are scheduled to begin from September 3, 2022. Students who have applied for the AP PGCET 2022 exams can visit the official website to check the complete schedule of the examination. 

    According to the schedule given, the AP PGCET 2022 exams will be conducted in three sessions. Session 1 of the exam will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 11 AM while session 2 and three will be conducted from 1 PM to 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 6 PM. Candidates can click on the official link provided below to check the AP PGCET 2022 Exam Schedule. 

    AP PGCET 2022 Official Schedule

    The official schedule for AP PGCET 2022 further states that no exams will be conducted for a few of the subjects as the intake seats are less. The subjects for which exams will not be conducted include Sanskrit, Urdu, Tamil, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts and Music, Performing Arts, Tourism and Geography.

    AP PGCET 2022 Exam dates

    Date

    Session 1 - 9:30 AM to 11 AM

    Session 2 - 1 PM to 2:30 PM

    Session 3 - 4:30 PM to 6 PM

    September 3, 2022.

    English

     

    Botany

    Mathematical Sciences

    Humanities and Social Sciences

     

     

    September 4, 2022.

    Telugu

     

    Life Sciences

     

    Commerce

    Polymer Science

     

    September 7, 2022.

    Literature

    Chemical Sciences

    Economics

    Physical Education

    History

    Education

    Statistics

    September 10, 2022.

    Zoology

    Electronics

    Computer Science

     

    General,

    Sericulture

    Geology

    September 11, 2022.

    Physical Sciences

     

    Political Science

    FNS

    Hindi

    Psychology

     

    The AP PGCET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted in the Computer Based Mode. The Admit card for the entrance examination will be made available on the official website soon. Only those students who have completed the AP PGCET 2022 Application process within the stipulated time period will be able to download the AP PGCET 2022 Admit Card. 

    About AP PGCET 2022

    AP PGCET 2022 is conducted for the admissions to the first year PG programmes such as MA, M.Com, M.Sc, MCJ, M..Library Science, M.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.Sc Tech etc. offered in the government and private institutions in the state. 

