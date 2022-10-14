AP PGCET Result 2022 Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Direct link Here

AP PGCET Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa has declared the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) result 2022 today in online mode. The AP PGCET result 2022 can be checked at the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the AP PGCET result 2022 by using - Application Reference Id, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket No, Enter Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number, Mobile Number and DOB(dd/mm/yyyy).

Along with the AP PGCET 2022 result, the authorities have also released the rank card in online mode. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling round. The final admission and seat allotment will be done through web-based counselling.

How To Check AP PGCET Result 2022?

For those who have opted physician education entrance test, the AP PGCET scorecard will be released later. Till then candidates can download their Andhra Pradesh PGCET result 2022 by following the steps given below -

1st Step - Go to official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET2022.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - Results & Rank Cards link.

3rd Step - A new page with login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter - Application Reference Id, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket No, Enter Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number, Mobile Number and DOB(dd/mm/yyyy).

5th Step - The AP PGCET 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET)

The authorities conducted Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET) on the 3rd, 4th, 7th, 10th and 11th for admission into various postgraduate courses including - M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech, etc. These PG courses are offered by Andhra Pradesh state-funded universities and their affiliated colleges.



