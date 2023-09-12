AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Web Option Entry Dates Extended, Apply Until Sept 16

APC PGECET 2023 Web Options Entry: Sri Venkateshwara University has extended the last date for candidates to submit their AP PGECET 2023 web options for allotment. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to complete the web options for the counselling process is September 16, 2023. Students who have not yet submitted the choices for the allotment round can now visit the official counselling portal for engineering courses and complete the web options entry form.

Through the AP PGECET 2023 web options entry process, candidates who have cleared the entrance exam and wish to participate in the counselling process can enter their choices for the allotment process. Candidates can enter their choice of course and college in the web option entry based on which the allotment list will be released.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling web options entry link is available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Students can also complete the web options entry process through the direct link available here.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Web Options Entry - Click Here

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Web Options Entry Process

The AP PGECET 2023 counselling web options entry window is available until September 16, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the web options entry.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2023

Step 2: Click on the AP PGECET 2023 web options entry link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college for allotment

Step 5: Save the order of choices and click on the final submission

