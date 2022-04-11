AP POLYCET 2022 Application Form Released, Register Till 18 May at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Board of Technical Education and Training has started the registration of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) from today, 11th April 2022. The application form has been released on the official website - polycetap.nic.in. The last date to apply for AP POLYCET is 18th May 2022.

Candidates seeking admission into diploma courses in Engineering / Non-Engineering/Technology can now fill AP POLYCET application form 2022. As per the released date, the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 29th May 2022.

AP POLYCET Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP POLYCET 2022 Important Dates

Events Dates AP POLYCET Registration 11th April 2022 Last date to register 18th May 2022 AP POLYCET 29th May 2022



How To Apply for AP POLYCET 2022?

The authorities have released the AP Polycet 2021 application form is available at polycetap.nic.in. Students must ensure to submit the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET application 2022 before the last date. Check the steps below to fill up the AP POLYCET 2022 online form -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link to ‘AP Polycet Apply online’.

Step 3 - To register, provide basic details like name and mobile number.

Step 4 - Login with the credentials and fill up the complete application form.

Step 5 - Upload the documents and pay the application fees.

Step 6 - Submit the form.

Candidates will have to pay the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET application fee of Rs 400. They can pay the application fee in online mode (net banking/credit card/debit card). The application form has to be finally submitted and the confirmation page has to be downloaded by candidates.

About Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET)

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada will conduct AP POLYCET for the candidates seeking admission into all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State. The authorities will announce the AP POLYCET result online and qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Also Read: TS EAMCET 2022 Rank to be calculated only as per Performance in Exam, 25% weight to Inter Marks Removed