AP SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Payment Date Revised, Know How To Pay Here

Andhra Pradesh SSC Board Exam 2024: DGE, AP has extended the last date for the exam fee payment date. The AP Class 10 regular and once-failed students appearing in the March-April board exam 2024 have to pay the exam fees by November 20 without a late fee. Know how to pay the fees here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 10, 2023 16:35 IST
AP 10th Class Exam Fee Last Date 2023: Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has revised the AP SSC/Class 10 exam fee last date. Now, regular and once-failed students appearing in the March-April board exam 2024 can pay the exam fees till November 20 without any late fee. The notice states, “Apart from examination fee, fee for vocational candidates and for migration certificates shall be remitted online along with NR submission in the website www.bse.ap.gov.in as per the schedule. Fees for underage candidates shall be remitted through CFMS Challan only.’

AP 10th Class Exam Fee Last Date 2023

The board already stated that the remittance of the examination fee will not be extended further. Check the table for detailed information: 

AP Exam Fees

Dates

Head master to commence the payment of exam fee

November 20, 2023

Online submission of NR along with documents

November 20, 2023 

With late fee of Rs 50

November 21 to 25, 2023

With late fee of Rs 200

November 26 to 30, 2023

With late fee of Rs 500

December 1 to 5, 2023 

AP SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Details 

The students can pay the fees till November 25 with a late fee fine of Rs 50. With a late fee fine of Rs 200, they can remit the exam fees by November 30, 2023. They can also pay fees till December 5, 2023 with a late fee fine of Rs 500.

The SC, ST and OBC students who are appearing for AP Class 10 board exam 2024 for the first time and whose parental income below Rs 24,000 per annum in urban areas and Rs 20,000 are exempted from the payment of the examination fee. 

Categories 

Fees

Fee for regular students for all subjects

Rs 125

Fee more than 3 subjects

Rs 125

Fee for up to 3 subjects

Rs 110

Fee for vocational students 

Rs 60 in addition

Fee for under aged students

Rs 300

Fee for migration certificate

Rs 80

How to pay the AP SSC Exam Fees 2024? 

The AP SSC payment will have to be done only through the school login by using their user ID and password from bse.ap.gov.in. Earlier, registration for the AP SSC exam also started for regular students. Students or the respective headmasters can register for Manabadi AP SSC online at the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. To register for the AP SSC 2024, regular students have to provide their user ID and password, along with the required captcha code. 

