AP SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Payment Date Revised, Know How To Pay Here

AP 10th Class Exam Fee Last Date 2023: Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has revised the AP SSC/Class 10 exam fee last date. Now, regular and once-failed students appearing in the March-April board exam 2024 can pay the exam fees till November 20 without any late fee. The notice states, “Apart from examination fee, fee for vocational candidates and for migration certificates shall be remitted online along with NR submission in the website www.bse.ap.gov.in as per the schedule. Fees for underage candidates shall be remitted through CFMS Challan only.’

AP 10th Class Exam Fee Last Date 2023

The board already stated that the remittance of the examination fee will not be extended further. Check the table for detailed information:

AP Exam Fees Dates Head master to commence the payment of exam fee November 20, 2023 Online submission of NR along with documents November 20, 2023 With late fee of Rs 50 November 21 to 25, 2023 With late fee of Rs 200 November 26 to 30, 2023 With late fee of Rs 500 December 1 to 5, 2023

AP SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Details

The students can pay the fees till November 25 with a late fee fine of Rs 50. With a late fee fine of Rs 200, they can remit the exam fees by November 30, 2023. They can also pay fees till December 5, 2023 with a late fee fine of Rs 500.

The SC, ST and OBC students who are appearing for AP Class 10 board exam 2024 for the first time and whose parental income below Rs 24,000 per annum in urban areas and Rs 20,000 are exempted from the payment of the examination fee.

Categories Fees Fee for regular students for all subjects Rs 125 Fee more than 3 subjects Rs 125 Fee for up to 3 subjects Rs 110 Fee for vocational students Rs 60 in addition Fee for under aged students Rs 300 Fee for migration certificate Rs 80

How to pay the AP SSC Exam Fees 2024?

The AP SSC payment will have to be done only through the school login by using their user ID and password from bse.ap.gov.in. Earlier, registration for the AP SSC exam also started for regular students. Students or the respective headmasters can register for Manabadi AP SSC online at the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. To register for the AP SSC 2024, regular students have to provide their user ID and password, along with the required captcha code.

