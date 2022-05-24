AP SSC Result 2022: Check AP 10th Results Expected Date and Latest Updates Here

AP SSC Result 2022: The directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Andhra Pradesh has successfully conducted the Andhra Pradesh SSC exams 2022. Students can check the official websites bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in to download the AP SSC result 2022. This time, over 6.5 lakh students are waiting for their AP 10th results 2022. DGE AP conducted the board exams in offline mode - from 27th April to 9th May 2022. They will also be able to check their AP SSC Rresult 2022 school-wise by logging onto the official BSEAP website.

AP SSC Result 2022 Expected Date

Going as per media reports and Manabadi result 2022 updates, AP SSC result 2022 is likely to be declared on 10th June 2022. The AP Class 10th results will be announced after almost a month since the exam got over. However, it is expected that the result date is expected to change, but as of now, Andhra Pradesh 10th results are scheduled for the same. Last year, the AP 10th Result was released on 6th August at around 5 pm via a press conference.

AP 10th board 2022 students must note that the AP SSC result date provided above is only as per Manabadi and as of now, the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, doesn't reflect any such date. However, as per past trends, it is expected for the AP SSC result date to be announced in advance.

AP SSC Result 2022: Grading System

Grade Grade points Marks (All subjects except second language) A1 10 92-100 A2 9 83-91 B1 8 75-82 B2 7 67-74 C1 6 59-66 C2 5 51-58 D1 4 43-50 D2 3 35-42 E - 34 and below

How To Check AP SSC Result 2022?



Students will be able to check their Andhra Pradesh SSC result via online mode from the official websites - bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Further, they need to use their login credentials and submit the same. Students will also be able to check their AP 10th result 2022 through SMS. To check AP SSC results 2022 using SMS, they will have to type - SSC <space> Hall Ticket No to 56300.

