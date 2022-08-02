AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE: Manabadi Class 10 Supply Results to be Declared Tomorrow @bse.ap.gov.in

HIGHLIGHTS AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Tomorrow. AP Class 10 Supplementary Result To be Declared at 10 AM. Check AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022 at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP SSC supplementary result 2022 tomorrow 3rd August 2022. As per the media reports, the SSC supplementary exam result 2022 will be announced at 10 am. Students who appeared for exams can check their AP SSC supply results on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. They need to use their hall ticket number and other details in the login window to check their AP SSC supplementary result 2022. Going as per media reports, the State education minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the AP Supplementary SSC results 2022.

Based on past trends, BSE AP usually releases these AP SSC Supplementary result 2022 results within 15-20 days of the exams concluding. The exams were held from 6th to 15th July 2022. This year, a total of 2,01,627 students appeared for the AP SSC supplementary exam. On 6th June, the board announced AP SSC result 2022. A total of 4,14,281 students were declared pass. Boys recorded a total pass percentage of 64.02% and girls got 70.07%.

