AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE: Manabadi Class 10 Supply Results to be Declared Tomorrow @bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP SSC supplementary result 2022 tomorrow 3rd August 2022. As per the media reports, the SSC supplementary exam result 2022 will be announced at 10 am. Students who appeared for exams can check their AP SSC supply results on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. They need to use their hall ticket number and other details in the login window to check their AP SSC supplementary result 2022. Going as per media reports, the State education minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the AP Supplementary SSC results 2022.
Based on past trends, BSE AP usually releases these AP SSC Supplementary result 2022 results within 15-20 days of the exams concluding. The exams were held from 6th to 15th July 2022. This year, a total of 2,01,627 students appeared for the AP SSC supplementary exam. On 6th June, the board announced AP SSC result 2022. A total of 4,14,281 students were declared pass. Boys recorded a total pass percentage of 64.02% and girls got 70.07%.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022!
02 Aug 08:21 PMAP SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Date and Time
According to media reports, the AP 10th Supplementary result 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 3rd August at 10 AM. However, students must note that an official notice on AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 date is awaited on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.
02 Aug 08:08 PMManabadi AP 10th Results 2022 Statistics
This year, AP Class 10th result 2022 was announced on 6th June 2022. As per media reports, this year, a total of 615908 students appeared for the exam out of which 414285 passed. A total of 316820 boys appeared whereas 299085 girls appeared for the AP SSC exam 2022. The total girls passed are - 211460 and 202821 boys have qualified in the exam.
02 Aug 07:50 PMAround 2 lakh Students waiting for AP SSC Supplementary result 2022
This year, a total of 2,01,627 students appeared for the AP SSC supplementary exam. The exams were held from 6th to 15th July 2022.
02 Aug 07:32 PMWhat If the official website To check AP Class 10th Supply Exam Result crashes?
Due to heavy traffic, there are chances that the official website - bse.ap.gov.in might not work or crash. In that case, students will be able to check their Manabadi SSC result at these websites - bseap.org or they can wait for some time and then check their AP SSC Supply result.
02 Aug 07:13 PMLogin Credentials required To Check AP 10 Supplementary result 2022
To check the AP class 10th supplementary results, students will have to enter the required details in the login window. The required credentials to check the AP SSC Supply result 2022 are -
02 Aug 06:59 PMAP SSC Supplementary Result Login Window
AP SSC 10th supply results 2022 will be released tomorrow, on 3rd August 2022. The Andhra Pradesh SSC results will be available in online mode on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. The login window of AP Supplementary exam will be similar to the AP SSC exam result, check image provided below -
02 Aug 06:42 PMWhere to check AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022?
Students can check their Manabadi AP 10 result for supplementary exam 2022 on the official websites. The list of websites are provided below -
02 Aug 06:31 PMAP SSC supplementary result 2022 time
As per the updates, the board will release the Manabadi SSC supplementary result on 3rd August 2022 at 10 am. State education minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the SSC results.
02 Aug 06:30 PMHow To Check AP 10th Supplementary Result 2022?
To check AP SSC Supply Result 2022, students will have to visit the official website and use the required login credentials. Check the video to know complete steps-
02 Aug 06:29 PMAP SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Tomorrow
As per the media reports, the AP SSC Supplementary result 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 3rd August. The officials will announce the result at 10 AM in online mode. Students will be able to check their AP SSC Supplementary result on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.