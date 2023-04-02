Assam CEE 2023: Registrations Close Tomorrow at astu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Assam CEE 2023 Applications: Assam Science and Technology University will close the Assam CEE 2023 registration window tomorrow - April 3, 2023. Candidates yet to submit the Assam CEE 2023 registrations can visit the official website of the university to complete the registration and application fee.

Assam CEE 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023. The entrance test is conducted for admission to engineering courses offered in the state. To apply for the entrance exam, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link after which they will be able to fill out and submit the online application form and submit the application fee.

The Assam CEE 2023 application form is available on the official website - astu.ac.in. Students can also complete the Assam CEE 2023 applications through the direct link given here.

Assam CEE 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

Assam CEE 2023 Application Form

Assam CEE 2023 applications have to be submitted in online mode. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the Assam CEE 2023 applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Science and Technology University.

Step 2: Click on the CEE application form

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill in the Assam CEE 2023 application form

Step 5: Submit the Assam CEE 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

The Assam CEE 2023 exams will be conducted for three hours. Candidates who have completed the Assam CEE 2023 application form will be able to download the admit card through the link given. The exams will be conducted from 11 AM to 2 PM.

The exams will have multiple choice questions with 40 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics papers. Each question will carry 4 marks and -1 mark for every incorrect answer.

