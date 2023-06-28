Assam UG Admission 2023: Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Here

Assam UG admission 2023: The online registration process for admission to UG programmes in Assam Universities and Colleges will end today: June 28, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for various affiliated institutes such as Bodoland University, Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, and other state universities and autonomous colleges of Assam. They can register on the official website: assamadmission.samarth.ac.in.

The official statement further reads, “This is to notify that in the ongoing UG admissions in the Assam Higher Education Admission portal more than 1.6 lakh applications have been received so far. However, it is seen that only 59% of the total applicants have applied for only one program option, while 23% have applied for only two program options.”

Assam UG Admission 2023 Dates

Check out the important events of Assam UG admission 2023 alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Date of closing of application through SAMARTH June 28, 2023 Date of publication of 1st merit list by the Colleges/Universities July 4, 2023 Closing of offline Admission in 1st Merit List July 7, 2023 Publication of 2nd Merit List July 8, 2023 Closing of offline Admission in 2nd Merit List July 11, 2023 Spot Admissions (Offline) July 17 to 18, 2023

Assam UG Admissions 2023: Over 1.6 Applications Received Till Now

As per the latest notification, more than 1.6 applications have been received in the Assam Higher Education Admission portal so far. Since the applicants can apply for a maximum of 10 programmes in the same colleges, it is an appeal to all the applicants that they submit their applications with the maximum number of programme before the closing date.

The notice further states, “This is also to highlight that during the spot admission, scheduled on 17-18th June, 2023, only the students who have applied on or before 28th June, 2023 will be considered. As majority of the applicants have already filled up at least one application, applying to multiple programmes within or beyond one institution may be done seamlessly from their end on priority basis.”

