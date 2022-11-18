CAT 2022: Get Preparation Tips, Mock Test Links and Other Details Here

CAT 2022 Exam Preparation Tips: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore will be conducting the CAT 2022 examinations on November 27, 2022. With almost 10 days to the examinations, candidates are in the last stage of their CAT Exam 2022 preparation phase.

CAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to the Management programmes offered in the top B-Schools and institutions offering Management programmes. Students aspiring to secure admission to the institutions like IIM are required to appear for the CAT also known as Common Admission Test.

To secure a seat in institutions like IIMs, students must ace the test and secure atleast 99+ percentile in the examinations. And this is not an easy task since CAT is one of the most competitive examinations. Students appearing for the exams are required to keep up with their practice and appear for mock tests to make sure that they crack the exams with desired marks.

First-time test takers can check below the basic preparation tips to follow when getting themselves ready to appear for the CAT 2022 exams.

CAT 2022 Examination Schedule

The CAT 2022 examinations are conducted in three slots. CAT 2022 Slot 1 will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Slot 2 will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and Slot 3 will be conducted from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

CAT 2022 Preparation Tips

CAT aspirants start the preparation for the examinations atleast 3 to 6 months before the examinations. Since the examination covers a vast number of topics and subjects, students need to prepare themselves accordingly.

Understand the CAT 2022 Exam Pattern

CAT 2022 examinations consist of questions from the following sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).

The examination will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes for a total of 198 marks. According to the marking scheme given, each correct answer will fetch 3 marks while each incorrect answer will be marked -1. Students must also note that negative markings will not be applicable for Non-MCQs.

Clarity of CAT 2022 Exam Syllabus

Knowing the CAT 2022 Syllabus thoroughly is very important in preparing for the examination. Students when preparing for the CAT 2022 exams must make sure that they follow the topics exactly. Preparing for the CAT exams as per the syllabus will help students cover the topics and work on problematic areas better.

Take as many Mock tests as possible

CAT 2022 Mock Tests are sample tests conducted exactly like the main examinations. Candidates can appear for these mocks from the comfort of their homes. The CAT 2022 Mock Tests will help students understand the exam pattern and also manage time as per the topics. Students can visit the mock test link given below.

Revision of Important Topics

With the exams just a few days away students can now begin with the revision of the CAT 2022 exam syllabus. Candidates can go through the previous year questions and check on topics that are important and have been asked over the last few session of the CAT exams.

Proper time management skills

CAT 2022 exams are conducted over a duration of two hours. When preparing for the exams, candidates are advised to allot time for answering questions from each section. Candidates need to divide the time based on the requirement of the section and their strong and week points. Proper time management skills will help candidates to attempt all the questions within the stipulated time.

