Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Last Date, Choice Locking Link From 2 PM Onwards

Ayush NEET PG Counselling Round 3: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will close the Ayush NEET PG Counselling round 3 registration window today, November 16, 2023. The registration window will remain open until 11:55 PM today. Students must also note that the Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 choices locking window will open at 2 pm today.

Candidates yet to complete the registration and choice filling and locking process can visit the official website until the given time. Students must note that completing the Ayush NEET PG counselling registration process is mandatory in order for them to complete the choice-locking process.

The Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 registration link will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the registration and choice filling process through the direct link available here.

Ayush NEET PG Round 3 Registration - Click Here

Ayush NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Registration and Choice Filling

The registration and choice filling link for Ayush NEET PG counselling are available on the official website. Students eligible to apply can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayush NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling round 3 registration link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

Ayush NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Results

The Ayush NEET PG round 3 allotment results will be available on the official website on November 18, 2023. Students who have completed the choice-filling and choice-locking process will be allotted seats based on the availability of seats and the choices entered. Those allotted seats in the Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 choices filling window can report for the allotment from November 19 to 27, 2023.

