West Bengal to Introduce Semester System in Higher Secondary From 2024-25

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to implement the semester system in Classes 11 and 12 starting 2024-25 from the academic year, officials said on Thursday. President of WBCHSE, Chiranjit Bhattacharya, told PTI that the council has prepared a draft and sent it to the government.

The proposed new state education policy, announced after the cabinet meeting last week, proposed a semester-based system at the upper secondary level, as well as dividing the examination into two phases.

‘’We have submitted a proposal to the government already. It aims at bringing the two-year exam system under the four-semester module, conducting two board exams after the third and fourth semesters and holding the third-semester exam in multiple-choice question (MCQ) mode,'' he said.

WBBSE Doesn't Plan to Introduce Semester System for Class 9, 10

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) does not intend to introduce the semester system for Classes 9 and 10, Ramanuj Ganguli, President of WBBSE, said in a statement to PTI. ''As things stand now, the existing system of conducting madhyamilk (secondary examination) will continue. We don't have any intention of introducing the semester system till the tenth standard,'' Ganguli said.

Empowered Committee Suggests Maintaining '4+4+2+2' Structure for West Bengal

The draft policy was made by an ‘empowered committee’, which was specific to West Bengal, and followed the recommendation of the committee to maintain the existing structure of ‘4 + 4 + 2 + 2’.

According to the 4 + 4+2 formula a student spends 4 years at foundation, 4 years at upper primary (prepatory), and 2 years at secondary (classes 9 & 10). The draft policy proposed 2 years at higher secondary to be entirely on a semester basis.

