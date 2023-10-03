BHU PhD Admission 2023 Registration Begins Soon; Check Application Fee, Seat Matrix Here

BHU PhD Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is going to start the registrations for Ph.D. admission shortly. Candidates who wish to take admission will be able to apply on the official website: bhuonline.in. The authorities have released the information bulletin containing mandatory information regarding admission.
BHU PhD information bulletin comprises entrance exam details, registration fee, eligibility requirements, selection criteria, etc. The authorities will grant admissions on the basis of the BHU research entrance test and the NTA Ph.D. entrance test 2023. Apart from this, direct admission shall also be provided for some programmes.
BHU PhD Admission 2023 Application fee
Check out the category-wise registration fee below:
|
Course
|
BHU RET fee
|
RET-exempted, NTA test fees
|
General, OBC, EWS
|
SC, ST, PC
|
General, OBC, EWS
|
SC, ST, PC
|
All programmes
|
Rs 600
|
Rs 300
|
Rs 200
|
Rs 100
BHU PhD Admission 2023: Course-wise Seat Matrix
Candidates can check out the matrix for a few courses below:
|
Course
|
Number of seats
|
French
|
6
|
Bengali
|
4
|
Home Science
|
7
|
Statistics
|
23
|
Mathematics
|
12
|
Urdu
|
6
|
English
|
26
|
Sanskrit
|
7
|
Law
|
17
|
Philosophy
|
2
|
Hindi
|
42
|
Economics
|
5
|
Management studies
|
38
|
Marathi
|
3
How to Apply for BHU PhD Entrance Test 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU: bhuonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the entrance test registration link
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
