BHU PhD Admission 2023 Registration Begins Soon; Check Application Fee, Seat Matrix Here

BHU PhD Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is going to start the registrations for Ph.D. admission shortly. Candidates who wish to take admission will be able to apply on the official website: bhuonline.in. The authorities have released the information bulletin containing mandatory information regarding admission.

BHU PhD information bulletin comprises entrance exam details, registration fee, eligibility requirements, selection criteria, etc. The authorities will grant admissions on the basis of the BHU research entrance test and the NTA Ph.D. entrance test 2023. Apart from this, direct admission shall also be provided for some programmes.

BHU PhD Admission 2023 Application fee

Check out the category-wise registration fee below:

Course BHU RET fee RET-exempted, NTA test fees General, OBC, EWS SC, ST, PC General, OBC, EWS SC, ST, PC All programmes Rs 600 Rs 300 Rs 200 Rs 100

BHU PhD Admission 2023: Course-wise Seat Matrix

Candidates can check out the matrix for a few courses below:

Course Number of seats French 6 Bengali 4 Home Science 7 Statistics 23 Mathematics 12 Urdu 6 English 26 Sanskrit 7 Law 17 Philosophy 2 Hindi 42 Economics 5 Management studies 38 Marathi 3

How to Apply for BHU PhD Entrance Test 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the entrance test registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

