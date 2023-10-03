  1. Home
BHU PhD Admission 2023 Registration Begins Soon; Check Application Fee, Seat Matrix Here

BHU PhD Admission 2023 will start soon on the official website: bhuonline.in. Candidates can check out the course-wise seat matrix and application fee here.

Updated: Oct 3, 2023 13:42 IST
BHU PhD Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is going to start the registrations for Ph.D. admission shortly. Candidates who wish to take admission will be able to apply on the official website: bhuonline.in. The authorities have released the information bulletin containing mandatory information regarding admission.

BHU PhD information bulletin comprises entrance exam details, registration fee, eligibility requirements, selection criteria, etc. The authorities will grant admissions on the basis of the BHU research entrance test and the NTA Ph.D. entrance test 2023. Apart from this, direct admission shall also be provided for some programmes. 

BHU PhD Admission 2023 Application fee

Check out the category-wise registration fee below:

Course

BHU RET fee

RET-exempted, NTA test fees
 

General, OBC, EWS

SC, ST, PC

General, OBC, EWS

SC, ST, PC

All programmes

Rs 600

Rs 300

Rs 200

Rs 100

BHU PhD Admission 2023: Course-wise Seat Matrix

Candidates can check out the matrix for a few courses below:

Course

Number of seats

French

6

Bengali

4

Home Science

7

Statistics

23

Mathematics

12

Urdu

6

English

26

Sanskrit

7

Law

17

Philosophy

2

Hindi

42

Economics

5

Management studies

38

Marathi

3

How to Apply for BHU PhD Entrance Test 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the entrance test registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout 

