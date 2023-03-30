BHU School Admission 2023 Registration Closes Today, Apply Soon at bhuonline.in

BHU School Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is going to close the registrations for BHU School Admission 2023 today i.e. March 30, 2023. Parents who wish to admit their children to classes LKG, Nursery, 1st and 6th must apply for BHU school admission 2023 by today only. They can register on the official website i.e. bhuonline.in

After the application process is done, the authorities will open the edit window. Applicants will able able to make corrections in the BHU Application form 2023 between March 31 and April 4, 2023. The authorities will release the date of the e-lottery & Display Main/ Waiting List/ Notice on April 23, 2023.

BHU School Admission 2023 Information Bulletin PDF- Click Here

List of BHU Schools Accepting Admissions

Parents must check out the list of schools accepting admissions before applying for BHU School Admissions 2023. Check out the list here

Central Hindu Girls’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi - LKG

Central Hindu School, RGSC, Barkachha, Mirzapur - Nursery

Shri Ranvir Sanskrit Vidyalaya, Kamachha, Varanasi - Class 1

Central Hindu Girls’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi

Central Hindu Boys’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi - Class 6

BHU School Admission 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for BHU School Admission 2023?

Parents who wish to admit their children to BHU schools must note that today is the last date to apply for BHU School admission 2023. They can check out the steps to apply here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and choose class to apply

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the BHU school application form 2023

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

