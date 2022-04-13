Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    BHU UG Admission 2022: BHU adopts CUET for undergraduate admission process, Information Bulletin Released at bhuonline.in

    BHU UG admissions will now be held through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). To register for CUET 2022, candidates can visit cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check complete details here 

    BHU UG Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the information bulletin for the BHU Undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2022-23. As per the notification, BHU UG admissions will now be held through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). 

    To register for CUET 2022, candidates can visit cuet.samarth.ac.in. In addition to qualifying in the entrance exam, candidates must fulfil other eligibility conditions to get admission to the university. Earlier, BHU UG admission was based on the Undergraduate admission Test (BHU UET) 2022. 

    BHU Adopts CUET 2022 for Undergraduate Admissions 

    According to BHU, “The BHU-UET 2022 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. Admission will be based on the merit in the BHU-UET 2022 subject to fulfillment of eligibility requirements of the Course for which the candidate has applied.” 

    The last date to apply for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUET 2022) is 6th May. To register for CUET, candidates can go to the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 exam is scheduled for the first or second week of July 2022. The BHU UG admission 2022 information bulletin has details of the minimum eligibility requirements, age limit, duration of the course, fee structure, relaxations etc. 

    What is the Eligibility Criteria for BHU UG Admission 2022?

    The eligibility criteria to apply for BHU UET 2022 varies from course to course. Admission will be based on merit in the BHU-UET 2022 subject to fulfillment of eligibility requirements of the course for which the candidate has applied. To apply for BHU UG admission, candidates must have qualified class 12th with the minimum prescribed marks by the authorities. For BA (Hons) Social Science admission, they must passed 10+2 with 50% marks in the aggregate. For B.Com. (Hons.), candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent Examination with Commerce/ Economics/ Maths/ Computer Sc./Finance/Financial Markets Management/Vocational courses with 50% marks in the aggregate. 

    BHU UG Admission 2022 Reservation Policy

    As per the information bulletin released, “There is provision for supernumerary “paid seats”, not exceeding 15% of the total number of seats) in certain courses, the details of which will be available at the time of admission from the concerned Faculty/Department. However, no such provision is available for Special Courses.” Admission against these seats will be made provided the candidate has passed the CUET exam. Check below the table to know the reservation policy - 

    Category

    Reservation Percentage 

    OBC category (excluding under creamy layer)

    27%

    Scheduled Caste

    15%

    Scheduled Tribe

    7.5%

    Economically Weaker Sections

    10%

    Persons with Disability (PwD)

    5%

