CUET 2022 Registration Underway at cuet.samarth.edu.in, Know Eligibility Criteria Here

CUET 2022: As per the updates, this year the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2022-23 in different programmes offered in various central, state, private, and deemed universities. The registration of CUET 2022 has commenced from 6th April.

Interested candidates can fill out the application form for CUET at cuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply is 6th May 2022. Also, before appearing for the entrance exam, candidates must be aware of the CUET eligibility criteria. Without meeting the set criteria, they will not be allowed for further admission procedures.

CUET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

As per the information brochure available on the official website, "For appearing in the CUET UG - 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 or equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the CUET 2022 examination."

It further added that, "However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission." Here students can below the important points related to CUET eligibility criteria -

As the eligibility criteria for admission may be different for every University, therefore, the candidates are advised to go to the respective university's (they are applying) website for their respective programs.

Mere appearing in the CUET 2022 entrance test or securing qualifying marks does not allow a candidate to be considered for admission to the programme. They also need to fulfill the programme-wise eligibility requirements they are applying to.

For admission in universities through CUET 2022, the existing policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations, preferences etc. of the respective university will be applicable.

Candidates must check and meet the eligibility criteria before applying laid down by the university they are applying to.

About Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022

NTA will conduct CUET 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The pattern of the CUET exam will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs). CUCET 2022 will include three sections. Section 1A and 1B contain 13 languages and 20 languages respectively. Section 2 contains 27 domain-specific subjects, and Section 3 will be a general test. The entrance exam will be held for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities.

Also Read: CUET 2022: Ambedkar University to Conduct UG Admission Through Common University Entrance Test