BHU UG Admission 2023: Seat Allocation Lists From Today, Regular Category Allotment From August 5

BHU UG Admission Allotment 2023: Banaras Hindu University will be releasing the list of selected candidates who have been granted seats in the BHU UG admission process today, August 3, 2023. Candidates who have applied for admission to the undergraduate programme at BHU can check the selected candidate list on the official website after 6:30 pm today.

It must be noted that the university will first be publishing the allotment list for the PwBD category students. The second round select list for students under the same category will be released on August 4, 2023. According to the tweet put out by the university, candidates offered admission will be allowed to pay the fee online by 5:50 pm the following day of the announcement of the allotment list.

BHU will start publishing the list of students allotted seats under the regular category from August 5, 2023 onwards. Candidates can visit the official website - bhuonline.in to check the seat allotment results. Students can also check their allotment results through the link provided on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the allotment list is announced online.

BHU UG Admission Schedule

Category Round/ Dates PwBD Category Round 1 - August 3, 2023 Round 2 - August 4, 2023 Regular Category Round 1 - August 5, 2023 Round 2 - August 7, 2023 Round 3 - August 9, 2023 Round 4 - August 10, 2023 Round 5 - August 11, 2023 Round 6 - August 12, 2023 Round 7 - August 13, 2023 Round 8 - August 14, 2023 Computation of Vacancies after the regular round August 16, 2023 Opening Portal for registration of Mop-up round August 16 to 18, 2023 Mop up Round Round 1 - August 19, 2023 Round 2 - August 20, 2023

According to the schedule given, a total of 8 counselling rounds will be conducted for students under the regular category. After the last round of allotment list is released BHU will open the portal for registrations to the mop-up round. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the allotment rounds can register for the mop-up rounds from August 16 to 18, 2023. The first and second round mop-up allotment results will be announced on August 19 and 20, 2023 respectively.

