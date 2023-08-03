  1. Home
BHU UG Admission 2023: Seat Allocation Lists From Today, Regular Category Allotment From August 5

BHU will begin the seat allotment process from today, August 3, 2023 onwards. Seat allotment round 1 results for PwBD students will be out after 6:30 pm today. Candidates eho have applied can submit their applications through the link available here.

Updated: Aug 3, 2023 09:38 IST
BHU UG Allotment List from August 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM
BHU UG Admission Allotment 2023: Banaras Hindu University will be releasing the list of selected candidates who have been granted seats in the BHU UG admission process today, August 3, 2023. Candidates who have applied for admission to the undergraduate programme at BHU can check the selected candidate list on the official website after 6:30 pm today.

It must be noted that the university will first be publishing the allotment list for the PwBD category students. The second round select list for students under the same category will be released on August 4, 2023. According to the tweet put out by the university, candidates offered admission will be allowed to pay the fee online by 5:50 pm the following day of the announcement of the allotment list. 

BHU will start publishing the list of students allotted seats under the regular category from August 5, 2023 onwards. Candidates can visit the official website - bhuonline.in to check the seat allotment results. Students can also check their allotment results through the link provided on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the allotment list is announced online.

BHU UG Admission Schedule

Category Round/ Dates

PwBD Category

Round 1 - August 3, 2023
 

Round 2 - August 4, 2023

Regular Category

Round 1 - August 5, 2023

Round 2 - August 7, 2023

Round 3 - August 9, 2023

Round 4 - August 10, 2023

Round 5 - August 11, 2023

Round 6 - August 12, 2023

Round 7 - August 13, 2023

Round 8 - August 14, 2023

Computation of Vacancies after the regular round 

August 16, 2023

Opening Portal for registration of Mop-up round 

August 16 to 18, 2023

Mop up Round 

Round 1 - August 19, 2023

Round 2 - August 20, 2023

According to the schedule given, a total of 8 counselling rounds will be conducted for students under the regular category. After the last round of allotment list is released BHU will open the portal for registrations to the mop-up round. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the allotment rounds can register for the mop-up rounds from August 16 to 18, 2023. The first and second round mop-up allotment results will be announced on August 19 and 20, 2023 respectively.

