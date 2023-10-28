Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024: BSEB Matric Registration Deadline Today; Apply Soon

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for matric exams today: October 28, 2023. Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming annual exams must download the examination form on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

It must be noted that the Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 registration will be done by the school authorities. Thus, school heads must fill out students’ details by today only. If the students face any sort of inconvenience regarding the application form, they must contact helpline number 0612-2232074.

Check Out Official Tweet Here:

How to Register for Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024?

School authorities may follow the given steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB

Step 2: Click on the Bihar board 10th application link

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password

Step 4: Fill out the matric application form

Step 5: Submit the application with the required fee and click on the final submission

BSEB 10th Exam Registration Extension 2024

Previously, the board had extended the last date of the application form till October 12. Eligible students were permitted to register for the exams till September 18 and the correction window for registration forms was available till September 20. Bihar board issued the class 10 dummy registration cards for the 2024-25 exams in June.

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 Highlights

Full Exam Name Bihar Board 10th Examination Short Exam Name Bihar Board 10th Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board Frequency of Conduct Once a year Exam Level Matriculation Languages Arabic, Bengali, and others Mode of Application Offline Mode of Exam Offline Application Fee (General) 150 Rs [Online] Exam Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes

Also Read: HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024: Students Allowed to Choose Between Basic and Standard Mathematics