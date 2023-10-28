Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024: BSEB Matric Registration Deadline Today; Apply Soon

  1. Home
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 registration last date today: October 28, 2023. Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming annual exams must download the examination form on the official website.

Updated: Oct 28, 2023 12:13 IST
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for matric exams today: October 28, 2023. Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming annual exams must download the examination form on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

It must be noted that the Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 registration will be done by the school authorities. Thus, school heads must fill out students’ details by today only. If the students face any sort of inconvenience regarding the application form, they must contact helpline number 0612-2232074.

Check Out Official Tweet Here:

How to Register for Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024?

School authorities may follow the given steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB

Step 2: Click on the Bihar board 10th application link

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password

Step 4: Fill out the matric application form 

Step 5: Submit the application with the required fee and click on the final submission

BSEB 10th Exam Registration Extension 2024 

Previously, the board had extended the last date of the application form till October 12. Eligible students were permitted to register for the exams till September 18 and the correction window for registration forms was available till September 20. Bihar board issued the class 10 dummy registration cards for the 2024-25 exams in June.

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 Highlights

Full Exam Name

Bihar Board 10th Examination

Short Exam Name

Bihar Board 10th

Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Exam Level

Matriculation

Languages

Arabic, Bengali, and others

Mode of Application

Offline

Mode of Exam

Offline

Application Fee (General)

150 Rs [Online]

Exam Duration

3 Hours 15 Minutes

