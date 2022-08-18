Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023: BSEB Released Bihar Board Inter Dummy Admit Card at inter23.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023: As per updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the class 12th/Intermediate dummy admit cards. Students who filled up the exam form can till 14th August can download the BSEB dummy admit card in online mode. They can download Bihar Board 12th dummy admit card 2022 from the official website - inter23.biharboardonline.com.

To download the dummy admit card for class 12th, students have to use their username and password. The board has released the BSEB dummy admit card based on the information filled during the exam form submission. The Bihar Board 12th dummy admit card will be available for correction until 22nd August 2022.

BSEB Tweet

BSEB has tweeted - "Necessary information regarding the students listed for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 by downloading the dummy listing card from the committee's website and getting the students corrected by the date 22.08.2022." Check the Tweet below -

How To Download Bihar Board Inter Dummy Admit Card?

The BSEB dummy admit cards are released for the students who successfully got registered for the Class 12th exam to be held in 2023. However, this time the admit card has been released for the students who have registered till 14th August 2022. To download the same they can go through the following steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BSEB - inter23.biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Dummy admit card link.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter - username and password in the login window.

5th Step - Bihar board dummy admit card will be displayed on the screen.

What To In case there is any error in the Bihar Board Inter Dummy Admit Card?

In case of errors in student's name, Parents' name, title, caste, religion, photo, and others, students can contact the officials. To raise objections students will be required to write their objections on a paper, sign the paper, and submit it to the school heads. School heads will make the necessary changes to the admit card online. BSEB will accept the objections only till 22nd August 2022.

