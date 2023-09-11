Bihar Board 12th Exams 2024: BSEB Inter Application Form Last Date Extended; Apply Soon

Bihar Board 12th Exams 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to fill out the class 12 application form till September 22, 2023. Students who have registered for forthcoming board exams must go to their respective schools and fill out the application form with the help of school authorities.

It must be noted that the Bihar Board 12th Exam 2024 application form can be filled out and submitted by school heads only. Also, the Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 form can be filled in online mode only. Students must ensure that the application is being submitted by their school heads within the stipulated time.

Bihar Board 12th Exam 2024 Fee

Check out the BSEB inter exam 2024 fee below:

Particulars Exam Fee Regular Course Students 1400 Improvement / Qualify exam 1700 Vocational Course 1800 Late Fee 150 Improvement / Qualify Vocational 2100

Bihar Board 12th Exam 2024: Steps to Submit Application form

Students can follow the below-mentioned instructions to apply:

It must be noted that the Bihar Board exam 2023 class 12 can be submitted only via online mode on the official website.

Students can get the application form from their respective schools and fill it out by providing all the mandatory information.

Lastly, students must review the application form and submit it to their respective schools. Schools will be responsible for submitting the application form online on the official website by using their school ID and password.

