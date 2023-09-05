Bihar Board Exam Form 2024 for Class 10 releases, apply for BSEB Matric at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Exam Form 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam form for matric annual exams for the students. Students appearing for BSEB class 10 board exams 2024 can download the examination form online at the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to fill Bihar Board class 10 examination form is September 17, 2023.

To fill out and submit the Bihar Board exam form 2024 for class 10, students have to take all the necessary documents to their respective schools. The board has also released a helpline number 0612-2232074 for students in case of any inconvenience related to filling out the online examination form.

Bihar Board Class 10th Exam Form 2024 Tweet

BSEB has tweeted regarding the release of the class 10th exam form. Check below the tweet:

How to fill BSEB Matric Exam Form 2024?

As per the updates, the students have to go to their respective schools along with their documents. The Bihar Board exam form will be downloaded by the headmaster and given to all the students. There will be two sections A and B for regular and independent category students registered for the session 2023-24. In the form, the details of the student have to be filled in from serial number 1 to 15 in section A, which is based on the registration details of the student. They should not tamper with it. They will fill in the details from serial numbers 16 to 35 only in section B. All the students will fill out the form according to the registration card.

Bihar Board Matric Registration Card Released

Along with this, BSEB has also notified that the original registration card of the class 10 students has also been uploaded at the official website. The school heads are required to download the format of the examination form and the original registration card from the official portal and ensure that they are made available to the concerned students.

Also Read: APOSS SSC, Inter Recounting and Revaluation Results 2023 Announced, Get PDFs Here