    Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2022 (OUT): Direct Link, How to Check, Pass Percentage @ biharboardonline.com

    Bihar Board 10th result has been released today. Students will be able to check BSEB matric results in at biharboardonline.com. Check BSEB 10th statistics or percentage here 

    Created On: Mar 31, 2022 16:19 IST
    Modified on: Mar 31, 2022 16:38 IST

    BSEB 10th Result 2022

    BSEB 10th Result 2022: As per the recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 10th result 2022 today in online mode. The board has released the BSEB Matric result 2022 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to check their results. As per reports, 12.86 lakhs students passed in the Bihar Board class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage is 79.88%. This year, the Bihar Board matric exam was conducted from 17th to 24th February 2022. As per media reports, around 17 lakh students in the state have registered for BSEB class 10 board exams this year. 

    Bihar Board 10th Result Statistics 2022 

    Along with the Bihar Board 10th result 2022, the board has also released the BSEB 10th result statistics. The Bihar Board also shared that BSEB matric exam 2022 was conducted in 1,525 exam centres across the state from 17th to 24th February. Know Bihar Board result 2022 statistics here - 

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Stats 

    Specifications 

    Statistics

    Total Number of Appeared Students

    1611099

    Total Number of Male Students

    820179

    Total Number of Female Students

    790920

    Total Passed Students

    1286971

    Total Passed Male Students

    678110

    Total Passed Female Students

    608861

    Overall Pass Percentage

    79.88%

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 - Division

    Division

    Girls

    Boys

    Total

    1st division

    1,70,115

    2,54,482

    4,24, 857

    2nd division

    2,46,858

    2,63,553

    5,10,411

    3rd division

    1,89,669

    1,57,968

    3,47,637

    Last Year's Bihar Board 10th Result Statistics 

    Last year, amid COVID-19, the BSEB was the first board to release the class 10th result. Last year, the overall pass percentage is 78.17%. Once, the statistics are out, it will be updated here. Till then, students can check last year's pass percentage here. 

    Years 

    Pass Percentage 

    2021 

    78.17%

    2020

    80.59%

    2019

    80.73%

    2018

    68.89%

    2017

    50.12%

    Bihar Board 10th Toppers List

    Along with the announcement of the BSEB matric result 2022, the authorities have also released the list of toppers. Earlier, as per reports, the Bihar School Examination Board Patna verified the Class 10th toppers that including physical verification of the toppers. 

    BIHAR SCHOOL EXAMINATION BOARD SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAMINATION - 2022 [ MERIT LIST ]
    Rank 01 to 05 (08 Students)
    Student Name Gender School Name Total Mark Merit
    RAMAYANI ROY Female PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD 487 1
    SANIYA KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH 486 2
    VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR Male NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI 486 2
    PRAGYA KUMARI Female UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD 485 3
    NIRJALA KUMARI Female MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR PATNA 484 4
    ANURAG KUMAR Male SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR 483 5
    SUSEN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI 483 5
    NIKHIL KUMAR Male UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY KERAI 483 5

    How To Check BSEB Class 10th Result 2022?

    Bihar School Examination Board will soon release class 10 examinations result in online mode. Students who have appeared for BSEB Matric exams can check the result on the official site - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to check and download Bihar Board 10th result here - 

    • Step 1 - Visit the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or click on the direct link provided above.
    • Step 2 - Click on BSEB Matric Result 2022, on the homepage.
    • Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen.
    • Step 4 - Enter roll code and roll number and click on submit button.
    • Step 5 - The class 10th result of BSEB will be displayed on the screen. 

