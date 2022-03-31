Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2022 (OUT): Direct Link, How to Check, Pass Percentage @ biharboardonline.com

BSEB 10th Result 2022: As per the recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 10th result 2022 today in online mode. The board has released the BSEB Matric result 2022 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to check their results. As per reports, 12.86 lakhs students passed in the Bihar Board class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage is 79.88%. This year, the Bihar Board matric exam was conducted from 17th to 24th February 2022. As per media reports, around 17 lakh students in the state have registered for BSEB class 10 board exams this year.

Bihar Board 10th Result Statistics 2022

Along with the Bihar Board 10th result 2022, the board has also released the BSEB 10th result statistics. The Bihar Board also shared that BSEB matric exam 2022 was conducted in 1,525 exam centres across the state from 17th to 24th February. Know Bihar Board result 2022 statistics here -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Stats

Specifications Statistics Total Number of Appeared Students 1611099 Total Number of Male Students 820179 Total Number of Female Students 790920 Total Passed Students 1286971 Total Passed Male Students 678110 Total Passed Female Students 608861 Overall Pass Percentage 79.88%

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 - Division

Division Girls Boys Total 1st division 1,70,115 2,54,482 4,24, 857 2nd division 2,46,858 2,63,553 5,10,411 3rd division 1,89,669 1,57,968 3,47,637

Last Year's Bihar Board 10th Result Statistics

Last year, amid COVID-19, the BSEB was the first board to release the class 10th result. Last year, the overall pass percentage is 78.17%. Once, the statistics are out, it will be updated here. Till then, students can check last year's pass percentage here.

Years Pass Percentage 2021 78.17% 2020 80.59% 2019 80.73% 2018 68.89% 2017 50.12%

Bihar Board 10th Toppers List

Along with the announcement of the BSEB matric result 2022, the authorities have also released the list of toppers. Earlier, as per reports, the Bihar School Examination Board Patna verified the Class 10th toppers that including physical verification of the toppers.

BIHAR SCHOOL EXAMINATION BOARD SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAMINATION - 2022 [ MERIT LIST ]

Rank 01 to 05 (08 Students) Student Name Gender School Name Total Mark Merit RAMAYANI ROY Female PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD 487 1 SANIYA KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH 486 2 VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR Male NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI 486 2 PRAGYA KUMARI Female UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD 485 3 NIRJALA KUMARI Female MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR PATNA 484 4 ANURAG KUMAR Male SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR 483 5 SUSEN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI 483 5 NIKHIL KUMAR Male UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY KERAI 483 5

Also Read: BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Toppers List (Out); Kow Toppers Name, Marks, Rank, Percentage

How To Check BSEB Class 10th Result 2022?

Bihar School Examination Board will soon release class 10 examinations result in online mode. Students who have appeared for BSEB Matric exams can check the result on the official site - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to check and download Bihar Board 10th result here -

Step 1 - Visit the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2 - Click on BSEB Matric Result 2022, on the homepage.

Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter roll code and roll number and click on submit button.

Step 5 - The class 10th result of BSEB will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read: Bihar Board Result 2022 Class 10 Declared at biharboardonline.com: Know List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric Results