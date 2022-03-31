Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2022 (OUT): Direct Link, How to Check, Pass Percentage @ biharboardonline.com

BSEB 10th Result 2022: As per the recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 10th result 2022 today in online mode. The board has released the BSEB Matric result 2022 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to check their results. As per reports, 12.86 lakhs students passed in the Bihar Board class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage is 79.88%. This year, the Bihar Board matric exam was conducted from 17th to 24th February 2022. As per media reports, around 17 lakh students in the state have registered for BSEB class 10 board exams this year.
Bihar Board 10th Result Statistics 2022
Along with the Bihar Board 10th result 2022, the board has also released the BSEB 10th result statistics. The Bihar Board also shared that BSEB matric exam 2022 was conducted in 1,525 exam centres across the state from 17th to 24th February. Know Bihar Board result 2022 statistics here -
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Stats
|
Specifications
|
Statistics
|
Total Number of Appeared Students
|
1611099
|
Total Number of Male Students
|
820179
|
Total Number of Female Students
|
790920
|
Total Passed Students
|
1286971
|
Total Passed Male Students
|
678110
|
Total Passed Female Students
|
608861
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
79.88%
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 - Division
|
Division
|
Girls
|
Boys
|
Total
|
1st division
|
1,70,115
|
2,54,482
|
4,24, 857
|
2nd division
|
2,46,858
|
2,63,553
|
5,10,411
|
3rd division
|
1,89,669
|
1,57,968
|
3,47,637
Last Year's Bihar Board 10th Result Statistics
Last year, amid COVID-19, the BSEB was the first board to release the class 10th result. Last year, the overall pass percentage is 78.17%. Once, the statistics are out, it will be updated here. Till then, students can check last year's pass percentage here.
|
Years
|
Pass Percentage
|
2021
|
78.17%
|
2020
|
80.59%
|
2019
|
80.73%
|
2018
|
68.89%
|
2017
|
50.12%
Bihar Board 10th Toppers List
Along with the announcement of the BSEB matric result 2022, the authorities have also released the list of toppers. Earlier, as per reports, the Bihar School Examination Board Patna verified the Class 10th toppers that including physical verification of the toppers.
|BIHAR SCHOOL EXAMINATION BOARD SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAMINATION - 2022 [ MERIT LIST ]
Rank 01 to 05 (08 Students)
|Student Name
|Gender
|School Name
|Total Mark
|Merit
|RAMAYANI ROY
|Female
|PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD
|487
|1
|SANIYA KUMARI
|Female
|PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH
|486
|2
|VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR
|Male
|NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI
|486
|2
|PRAGYA KUMARI
|Female
|UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD
|485
|3
|NIRJALA KUMARI
|Female
|MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR PATNA
|484
|4
|ANURAG KUMAR
|Male
|SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR
|483
|5
|SUSEN KUMAR
|Male
|UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI
|483
|5
|NIKHIL KUMAR
|Male
|UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY KERAI
|483
|5
How To Check BSEB Class 10th Result 2022?
Bihar School Examination Board will soon release class 10 examinations result in online mode. Students who have appeared for BSEB Matric exams can check the result on the official site - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to check and download Bihar Board 10th result here -
- Step 1 - Visit the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or click on the direct link provided above.
- Step 2 - Click on BSEB Matric Result 2022, on the homepage.
- Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen.
- Step 4 - Enter roll code and roll number and click on submit button.
- Step 5 - The class 10th result of BSEB will be displayed on the screen.
