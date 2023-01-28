Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed 2023: Exam Registrations Commence Today, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) begins the online registration process for Bihar D.El.Ed Examination today January 28, 2023. Candidates who wish to get admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for the academic year 2023 can submit their registration forms through the official website.

As per the latest notification, all eligible candidates will be able to apply for D.El.Ed examination on the main website of BSEB, after carefully checking all the exam guidelines and syllabus. As mentioned in the D.El.Ed schedule, the last date to apply for the exam will be February 8, 2023, up to 11:59 pm. Candidates are advised for timely registrations in order to avoid any issues.

Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed Exam 2023 - Register Here

Steps to Submit Registrations for Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed 2023

Interested candidates have the chance to apply for the D.El.Ed 2023 exam latest by February 8, 2023. Here are a few easy steps to complete and successfully submit the registration forms.

Open the official link of BSEB - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the “Online Apply: D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Test 2023” link given on the site

Read general instructions and then proceed with new registrations

Enter your name and select category, gender, nationality, etc

Fill out all the essential fields in the form

Upload all the required documents for D.El.Ed exam registrations

Make the D.El.Ed registration fee payment

After submission, download the page and retain a copy of the online form for future purposes

Bihar D.El.Ed 2023 Important Dates

All aspirants who want to make teaching their career will have to submit the registration forms within the stipulated time period. Please refer to the following table of important dates for further admission process for D.El.Ed programme 2023.

Events Dates D.El.Ed Exam Admit Card Release Date February 2, 2023 D.El.Ed Entrance Exam 2023 From March 13, 2023 to March 20, 2023 Exam Answer Key Display March 27, 2023 Deadline to Download Answer Key March 30, 2023 Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed 2023 Exam Result Between August to September 2023

Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed Exam Eligibility 2023

This 2-year full-time D.El.Ed course has some eligibility criteria which the applicant needs to fulfil before applying for the same.

First of all, the candidate should have qualified 10+2 intermediate examination (Class 12th) or its equivalent from either Bihar Board or any other recognized examination board

For admission to this Diploma course, the candidate must be a minimum of 17 years old and there is no age bar or provision for a maximum age limit

For General Category, the qualifying aggregate marks in the intermediate exam is 50% whereas 45% is the minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Disabled categories

The dates of the D.El.Ed 2023 online application form correction window will be announced soon by the Bihar Examination Board. Also, the application fee is to be paid by all candidates who wish to apply for the D.El.Ed exam and appear in the same. Given below is the fee to be paid during online form submission.

General/ OBC/ EWS/ BC - Rs 960

Other Categories - Rs 760

Also Read: GATE 2023: Exams from February 4, Get Exam Preparation Strategy Here