Bihar DCECE Result 2023 Declared; Get Polytechnic, Paramedical Scorecard at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar DCECE Result 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECE has declared the results for Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical (Intermediate Level)[PM], and Para Medical (Matric Level)[PMM]. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the results at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by entering the login information.

Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2023 (PE/PM/PMM), exam was conducted on June 24 and June 25. The board announced the Bihar DCECE Result 2023 within 25 days of the conduction of the exam. Candidates can download their rank cards available on the official website.

Bihar DCECE Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check results is mentioned below:

Bihar Polytechnic Result Link Click Here Bihar Paramedical Result Link Click Here

How to Check Bihar DCECE Result 2023?

Candidates who appear in polytechnic and paramedical exams can check out the results by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rank Card of DCECE[PE/PM/PMM]-2023

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit

Step 4: Bihar Polytechnic, paramedical results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

What After Declaration of Bihar Polytechnic, Paramedical Result 2023?

Candidates who have cleared the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam 2023 will be required to participate in the counselling process. The details of the counselling process will be announced on the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

