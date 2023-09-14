Bihar DELED Result 2023 Declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Get Direct Link Here

Bihar DELED Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Diploma in Elementary Education (DELED) results today: September 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com by entering the login credentials.

As per the schedule, Bihar DELED 2023 exam was held from June 5 to 15, 2023 across various examination centres. Bihar DELED Result 2023 scorecard carries various information such as roll number, date of birth, subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, and the overall rank or percentile achieved.

Bihar DELED Results- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

How to Check Bihar DELED Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DELED exam result link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: Bihar DELED Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

In order to qualify for the Bihar Board D.El.Ed Entrance Exam, general category candidates will be granted 35% relaxation while reserved category candidates will be given 5% relaxation of marks. Shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on a total of 30,700 seats in all the D.El.Ed colleges of the state.

Bihar DELED Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Official Website secondary.biharboardonline.com Exam Date June 5 to 15, 2023 Result Date September 14, 2023

Also Read: DU Special Spot Round 2023 Schedule Released; Check Admission Dates Here