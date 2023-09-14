Bihar DELED Result 2023 Declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Get Direct Link Here

Bihar DELED Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Diploma in Elementary Education (DELED) results today: September 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com by entering the login credentials.
As per the schedule, Bihar DELED 2023 exam was held from June 5 to 15, 2023 across various examination centres. Bihar DELED Result 2023 scorecard carries various information such as roll number, date of birth, subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, and the overall rank or percentile achieved.
Bihar DELED Results- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is given below:
|
Session 2022-24 [1st Year].
|
Session 2021-23 [2nd Year].
How to Check Bihar DELED Result 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DELED exam result link
Step 3: Submit the login information
Step 4: Bihar DELED Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: View and download the scorecard
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
In order to qualify for the Bihar Board D.El.Ed Entrance Exam, general category candidates will be granted 35% relaxation while reserved category candidates will be given 5% relaxation of marks. Shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on a total of 30,700 seats in all the D.El.Ed colleges of the state.
Bihar DELED Result 2023 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education
|
Official Website
|
secondary.biharboardonline.com
|
Exam Date
|
June 5 to 15, 2023
|
Result Date
|
September 14, 2023
Also Read: DU Special Spot Round 2023 Schedule Released; Check Admission Dates Here