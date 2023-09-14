  1. Home
Bihar DELED Result 2023 Declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Get Direct Link Here

Bihar DELED Result 2023 will be released today: September 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out the results at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Updated: Sep 14, 2023 18:38 IST
Bihar DELED Result 2023
Bihar DELED Result 2023

Bihar DELED Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Diploma in Elementary Education (DELED) results today: September 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com by entering the login credentials.

As per the schedule, Bihar DELED 2023 exam was held from June 5 to 15, 2023 across various examination centres. Bihar DELED Result 2023 scorecard carries various information such as roll number, date of birth, subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, and the overall rank or percentile achieved.

Bihar DELED Results- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

Session 2022-24 [1st Year].

Click Here

Session 2021-23 [2nd Year].

Click Here

How to Check Bihar DELED Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DELED exam result link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: Bihar DELED Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

In order to qualify for the Bihar Board D.El.Ed Entrance Exam, general category candidates will be granted 35% relaxation while reserved category candidates will be given 5% relaxation of marks. Shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on a total of 30,700 seats in all the D.El.Ed colleges of the state. 

Bihar DELED Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body 

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education 

Official Website

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Exam Date

June 5 to 15, 2023 

Result Date

September 14, 2023

