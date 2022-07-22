Bihar ITI Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download BSEB ITICAT Answer Key for Hindi and English Exams at biharboardonline.com

Bihar ITI Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Putting an end to long wait, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has formally released the Bihar Board IIT Answer Key 2022. The Answer Key Released today is for the Bihar ITICAT Exam held recently to screen candidates for admission to the ITI institutions in the country. BSEB ITI Answer Key has been released for both Hindi as well as English test held earlier and can be downloaded online from the official website. Candidates can access and download Bihar Board ITI Answer Key by logging onto the exam portal - biharboardonline.com. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link given below to directly access, BSEB ITICAT Answer Key 2022, without having to go through multiple websites:

Download Bihar ITI Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Bihar ITI Answer Key Objection Window Available Until 26th July

With the release of the BSEB ITI Answer Key 2022, the exam authorities have also opened the objection window, inviting challenges against the answer key as well. According to the details shared, Candidates who feel that the BSEB ITICAT 2022 Answer Key has any errors or discrepancies, can reach out to the board to highlight the same though the official portal. Candidates have been given time until 26th July 2022 to raise objections against the Bihar ITICAT Answer Key 2022.

How to Raise Objections against Bihar ITI Answer Key 2022?

Like the application process and admit card download, the process of raising objections against the BSEB ITI Answer Key 2022 has also been automated and made online. Candidates are required to log onto the official portal - biharboardonline.com to raise a challenge against the Bihar Board ITI Answer Key 2022. On the website homepage, candidates need to locate link for 'Grievance' tab and click on ITI option given in the sub-menu. You will be redirected to a new login page with input fields. Here, candidate needs to enter their requisite credentials being asked on the portal and click on the login button. In response, the Bihar ITI Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen. From here on, candidates can choose the particular question or answer against which they want to file a challenge. To raise a challenge, candidates will be required to provide heir name, roll code, roll number, subject, question set, question number, and error type. In the last field named ‘remarks’, candidates need to enter the objection with requisite proof.

Also Read: CUSAT 2022 Rank List Released at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Check CUSAT Result For UG Courses Here