Bihar JEE, NEET Coaching Entrance Exam Answer Key Out; Raise Objections Until Tomorrow

Bihar JEE, NEET Coaching Answer Key 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB published the provisional answer key for selecting students for the medical and engineering coaching entrance exam on September 17, 2023. Candidates can access and download the answer key, and response sheet on the official website: coaching.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the Bihar JEE, NEET Coaching Answer Key can raise objections on the official website until tomorrow September 23, 2023, up to 4:00 PM. Any objection raised after the passage of the deadline shall not be entertained.

Bihar School Examination Board Offers Free Coaching for NEET and JEE Aspirants

The exam was conducted for some students who will receive free coaching for the preparation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Joint Entrance Examination for admission to top medical and engineering colleges in India.

The programme has the objective of supporting and lifting students who have exceptional academic performance. “The coaching centres are equipped with experienced faculty members in physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology who possess in-depth subject knowledge and are well-versed in the intricacies of the entrance exams, ‘’ the board said.

The Bihar School Examination Board's project empowers students by fostering inclusivity and equitable chances in addition to providing academic help.

How to Raise Objection Against Bihar JEE, NEET Coaching Answer Key?

Go through the below-mentioned steps to raise objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website: coaching.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the objection for answer keys link

Step 3: Click on the question against which you want to raise objection

Step 4: Enter objection details and click submit

Step 5: Download the form for reference

Also Read: Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Out; Download Here