Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2026 Released at biharsimultala.com; Details here

BSEB SAV Dummy Admit Card 2025:Bihar School Examination Board has issued the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya dummy admit cards 2026 for class 6 entrance exams. Candidates who have applied for the class 6 entrance exams 2026-27 can download the dummy admit cards through the link on the official website.

Candidates can download the BSEB SAV Class 6 dummy hall tickets at biharsimultala.com. To download the dummy admit cards candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the login id and password. As per the notification available, candidates can get necessary changes made to the admit card from October 3 to 6, 2025.