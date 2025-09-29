Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2026 Released at biharsimultala.com; Details here

Sep 29, 2025, 12:25 IST

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance dummy admit card 2026-27 out. Candidates can download the admit cards and apply for changes in details. Check latest updates here

Key Points

  • BSEB SAV Class 6 dummy admit card released online
  • Window to make changes in details from October 3 to 6, 2025
  • Download dummy admit card with login id and password

BSEB SAV Dummy Admit Card 2025:Bihar School Examination Board has issued the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya dummy admit cards 2026 for class 6 entrance exams. Candidates who have applied for the class 6 entrance exams 2026-27 can download the dummy admit cards through the link on the official website. 

Candidates can download the BSEB SAV Class 6 dummy hall tickets at biharsimultala.com. To download the dummy admit cards candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the login id and password. As per the notification available, candidates can get necessary changes made to the admit card from October 3 to 6, 2025. 

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Dummy Admit Card: Corrections

Candidates appearing for the BSEB Class 6 entrance exams 2026 can make changes in the following fields on the admit card.

  • Name

  • Parents Name

  • Date of Birth

  • Gender

  • Category

  • Photograph

Steps to Download BSEB Class 6 Entrance 2026 Dummy Admit Card

The BSEB Simulthala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 dummy admit card is available for download. Follow the steps provided below to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

Step 2: Click on the class 6 dummy admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login id and password

Step 4: Download the dummy admit card for further reference

