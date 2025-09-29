Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2026 Released at biharsimultala.com; Details here

Key Points
- BSEB SAV Class 6 dummy admit card released online
- Window to make changes in details from October 3 to 6, 2025
- Download dummy admit card with login id and password
BSEB SAV Dummy Admit Card 2025:Bihar School Examination Board has issued the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya dummy admit cards 2026 for class 6 entrance exams. Candidates who have applied for the class 6 entrance exams 2026-27 can download the dummy admit cards through the link on the official website.
Candidates can download the BSEB SAV Class 6 dummy hall tickets at biharsimultala.com. To download the dummy admit cards candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the login id and password. As per the notification available, candidates can get necessary changes made to the admit card from October 3 to 6, 2025.
सिमुलतला आवासीय विद्यालय, सिमुलतला, जमुई के कक्षा-VI (सत्र 2026-27) में नामांकन हेतु प्रस्तावित प्रवेश परीक्षा (प्रारंभिक), 2026 का Dummy Admit Card समिति की वेबसाईट पर ऑनलाईन जारी करने तथा त्रुटि सुधार करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/vjH1tjiwHU— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 28, 2025
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Dummy Admit Card: Corrections
Candidates appearing for the BSEB Class 6 entrance exams 2026 can make changes in the following fields on the admit card.
-
Name
-
Parents Name
-
Date of Birth
-
Gender
-
Category
-
Photograph
Steps to Download BSEB Class 6 Entrance 2026 Dummy Admit Card
The BSEB Simulthala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 dummy admit card is available for download. Follow the steps provided below to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya
Step 2: Click on the class 6 dummy admit card link
Step 3: Enter the login id and password
Step 4: Download the dummy admit card for further reference
Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation