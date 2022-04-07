Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022: Registration date extended, Check details here

    BSEB 10th compartmental exams application submission dates extended. Students can now submit the BSEB 10th compartmental applications until April 9, 2022.

    Created On: Apr 7, 2022 16:39 IST
    Modified on: Apr 7, 2022 16:39 IST
    BSEB 10th compartmental applications extended
    BSEB 10th compartmental applications extended

    BSEB 10th Compartmental Exams: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for the BSEB class 10 Compartmental Exam 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the compartment exams can apply for the same through the link available on the official website of Bihar board. 

    Bihar School Examination Board had earlier set April 6, 2022, as the last date for the registrations for BSEB Class 10 compartmental exams. According to revised schedule released, the board has now extended the last date for the submission of BSEB class 10 compartments exams to April 9, 2022. 

    The link to complete the BSEB class 10 Compartmental exam applications is available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. A direct link for the BSEB 10th compartmental exams is also available below.

    BSEB 10th Compartmental Exams - Direct Link

    Steps to apply for BSEB 10th Compartmental exams

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar board or click on the link given here

    Step 2: Click on the BSEB class 10 compartmental exam 2022 application link

    Step 3: Enter the login details in the registration

    Step 4: Enter all required details in the link provided

    Step 5: Submit the required application fee

    Step 6: Download the printed application for further reference

    Candidates appearing for the BSEB 10th compartmental exams must note that students will be allowed to apply for and appear for only 2 examinations excluding English. It is mandatory for students to secure the minimum pf 30 percent marks in order to be considered as qualified in the class 10 exams.

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Key Changes: From No Upper Age Limit to Increase in Exam Duration and Exam Cities, Get Details Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories