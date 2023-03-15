    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB Inter Result Expected This Week, Check Latest Updates Here

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 is expected to be announced by the officials in the coming few days. Candidates eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 can check the latest updates here.

    Updated: Mar 15, 2023 15:45 IST
    BSEB Intermediate Result 2023 Latest Updates
    BSEB 12th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams soon. As per the latest updates, the board is expected to announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 in the coming few days. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board Class 12 Results can visit the official website of the Bihar Board to check the exam results.

    Candidates must note that the BSEB 12th Result 2023 will be announced online. The link for the BSEB Intermediate Arts, Science and Commerce exams will be common. Candidates when checking the BSEB Result required are required to visit the official website and enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number in the result link given. Approximately 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar 12th Exam 2023 which was conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. 

    BSEB officials will announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check the results.

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 - Latest Updates

    • The Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Results 2023 are expected to be announced by the officials soon. 
    • The board has already completed the evaluation process for the Class 12 students.
    • The confirmed date and time for the release of the Bihar 12th Result 2023 will be announced by the board officials soon.
    • Candidates are advised to keep their BSEB 12th Admit Card ready to check their results.

    Where to Check BSEB 12th Result 2023

    The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the Bihar Board. Candidates can visit the below-given websites to check the board exam result.

    • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 
    • biharboardonline.com

    Along with the link on the official website, candidates can also check the BSEB 12th result 2023 here at JagranJosh.com.

    Credentials Required to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023

    To get the Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2023 students are required to enter their login credentials in the result link available.

    • Roll number
    • Roll Code

    What After BSEB 12th Result 2023

    After the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is announced, all those candidates who have qualified with the minimum marks will be eligible for further admissions. The board will also be conducting the BSEB 12th Compartment exams and Answer Sheet Scrutiny and Evaluation

    Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 To Release Soon, Check Past Year BSEB Inter Result Date and Time Here

    FAQ

    When Bihar Board 12th result will be declared 2023?

    Bihar Class 12 Results 2023 are expected to be announced on the official website in the coming weeks. Students can keeo visiting this page for regular updates.

    How can I download 12th Marksheet BSEB?

    To download the Bihar 12th Results 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Bihar 12th Login credentials in the result link given.

    What is the marking scheme of Bihar Board Class 12?

    According to the marking scheme followed by the board, the class 12 exams consisted on 50% objective questions carrying 1 mark each. Subjects with theory and practical exams consisted of only 35 questions in the theory paper.
