BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Today: Check Stream-wise Inter Passing Percentage here

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will declare the BSEB 12th result 2023 today in online mode. Students have to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com to check Bihar Board 12th result 2023. They have to use their roll code and roll number to download Bihar Board Inter result 2023. Along with the result, BSEB also releases the list of Bihar Board 12 toppers, pass percentage, and the number of female and male students who cleared the exam.

BSEB announces the Bihar Board 12 result 2023, topper's name, pass percentage for Arts, Science and Commerce in a press conference pass. Also, to ensure authenticity, BSEB verified the top ten rank holders. The details regarding Bihar Board 12 result 2023 pass percentage will be provided on this page, once available. Last year, a total of 4,52,903 students passed in Bihar Board 12 Science 2023. Whereas in BSEB Commerce and Arts, a total of 54,805 and 5,54,421 students passed.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Stream-wise Passing Percentage

The Board releases the BSEB 12 pass percentage along with the result. As per media reports, the pass percentage of BSEB 12 Science was 79.81% whereas for Arts and Commerce, it was 79.83% and 90.38% respectively. Check below last year's stream-wise pass percentage of Bihar Board 12 result -

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2022 Pass Percentage

Last year, a total of 1,87,408 female students appeared for the exam whereas 1,56,864 passed in Bihar Board 12 Science 2023. Talking about male students, a total of 3,80,065 appeared out of which 2,96,039 qualified in the board exam. The overall pass percentage in BSEB Bihar Board class 12th science 2022 was recorded at 79.81%. Check the table for complete information

Gender Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Female 1,87,408 1,56,864 83.70% Male 3,80,065 2,96,039 77.89% Total 5,67.473 4,52,903 79.81%

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Pass Percentage

In 2022, a total of 6,97,086 students appeared in BSEB class 12 Arts exams. Among the total, 4,33,565 were female whereas 2,63,521 were male students. The pass percentage of girls and boys in the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts result was 81.28% and 76.66% respectively. Students can go through the table to know last year's pass percentage, students appeared and passed below -

Gender Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Female 4,33,565 3,52,398 81.28% Male 2,63,521 2,02,023 76.66% Total 6,97,086 5,54,421 79.83%

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2022 Pass Percentage

As per the statistics, Bihar Board 12 Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage. The overall pass percentage in BSEB Bihar Board class 12 Commerce stream was 90.38%. The total passed number of girls and boys were 19,402 and 35,403 respectively. Check the table below to know the statistics details of Bihar Board class 12 for the Commerce stream.

Gender Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Female 2,0642 19,402 93.99% Male 39,995 35,403 88.52% Total 60,637 54,805 90.38%

Check Last Few Years BSEB Bihar Board Inter Pass Percentage

BSEB releases the Bihar Board Inter result 2023 in online mode. The statistics details of the year 2022 has been provided above. Go through the table to know the last few year's stream-wise pass percentage of Bihar Board class 12 below -

Years Commerce Arts Science 2021 91.48% 77.97% 77.628% 2020 93.26% 81.44% 77.39% 2019 93.02% 76.5% 81.2% 2018 91.32% 61.32% 44.71% 2017 37.13% 73.76% 30.11% 2016 73.13% 56% 67%

Where To Check BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023?

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) announces the class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce in online mode only. Students can check the BSEB Bihar Board 12th result at different official websites. As per last year’s update, the Bihar Board 12 result was available at these websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

inter23.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com. This year too, it is expected that BSEB 12 result can be checked at the above mentioned websites.

