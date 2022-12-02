BSEB Exam 2024: Class 12 Registration Deadline Extended, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Exam 2024: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration process for the BSEB Class 12 Board exams 2024. The registration dates have been extended for both regular and private students. The last date for candidates to register for the 2024 board exams is December 15, 2022.

BSEB is conducting the registrations for the students who have enrolled in class 11 for the 2022-23 academic session. Candidates are required to pay the application fee and complete the registration through the link available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Those who are yet to submit the registration fee can also complete the online payment until December 15, 2022. Students facing difficulties when registering are advised to contact the helpline number provided before the deadline.

BSEB Class 12 Board Exam Registration 2024

Bihar 12th Exam Registration form for the 2024 exam session is available on the official website. Students appearing for the exams in 2024 must make sure to enter all the relevant details carefully before clicking on the final submission.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the application form and upload all necessary documents Step 4: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Bihar Board will be announcing the schedule for the 2023 Board examinations soon. Bihar Board is one of the first to complete the examinations for the class 10 and 12 students.

