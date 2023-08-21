BSTC Rajasthan Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Rajasthan Pre DElEd hall ticket at panjiyakpredeled.in

BSTC Rajasthan Admit Card 2023: The office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has released the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) Pre D.El.Ed admit card today. The hall ticket for Rajasthan Pre DElEd is available in online mode at panjiyakpredeled.in. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by using their login credentials.

It has been stated in the official notice that, “Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 Admit Card of the candidates has been released on the official website. Candidates should download and print the admit card with their login ID and password. The examination will be held on August 28, 2023 between 2 pm to 5 pm at the designated examination centers in all the districts of the state.”

How to download Rajasthan BSTC Hall Ticket 2023?

The Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card has been released seven days prior to the exam. Candidates can download BSTC Rajasthan admit cards from panjiyakpredeled.in. Go through the steps to know how to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials and submit

Step 4: BSTC admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

After downloading/printing a copy of the BSTC 2023 admit cards, candidates must check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any error or discrepancy, they need to contact the officials. Candidates may do so from the following numbers and email address.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Exam Day Guidelines 2023

Those who will be appearing for the entrance exam must follow the important instructions. Check below the important guidelines here:

The roll number, name and photograph of the candidate will be printed on the OMR sheet

They must carry their Rajasthan BSTC admit card to appear in the exam

Along with the admit card, they must carry one original ID (any one - Aadhar Card, Vote ID, Driving License)

Candidates must be in the exam hall by the specified time

No candidate will be allowed to carry the question paper booklet with them

