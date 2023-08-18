Patna University Merit List 2023 Released for PG Programmes; Get Direct Link Here

Patna University Merit List 2023:The authorities have released the merit list of candidates who have been shortlisted for admission to postgraduate programmes for the 2023-25 academic year. Candidates can check out the admission list on the official website: pup.ac.in by entering login details. Candidates can get the direct link to check the seat allotment in this article.

Patna University Merit List 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

The official notification reads, “The selected applicants are required to download the allotment letter and to pay the online counselling fee.Take the printout of the payment and visit the concerned post graduate department along with printout of the application forms and relevant certificates, during 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., for validation of their admission. The date of admission will be from 18.08. 2023 to 19.08.2023 & from 21.08.2023 to 22.08.2023.”

Patna University Merit List 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check seat allotment is given below:

Patna University Merit List 2023 Click Here

How to Download Patna University Merit List 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the seat allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pup.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the login window

Step 3: Submit the username and password

Step 4: The seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Patna University Merit List 2023 Released for Over 12, 000 Candidates

The Patna University Merit List 2023 has been released for PG programmes across the science, arts, and commerce streams. Over 12, 000 candidates have been selected for admission purposes.

